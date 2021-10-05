‘They Seem to be Using a Different Grading Scale’: Kenya Moore’s Fans Call Out ‘DWTS’ After Low Scores

Kenya Moore‘s fans criticized the television program “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday, Oct. 4, after the 50-year-old landed in the bottom two with her dance partner, Brandon Armstrong.

The reason surrounding the backlash relates to the reality star receiving poor scores two weeks in a row for what many have considered to be stellar performances.

Kenya Moore Photo:@thekenyamoore/Instagram

During Monday’s show, a Britney Spears-themed episode, Moore and Armstrong apparently wowed all three judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli with their tango set as they performed to Spears’ hit song “Womanizer.”

Following their performance, Tonioli told Moore while marveling over the pair’s set, “I never felt you were pushed; you were right up with him.So chic, so elegant!” Despite Inaba and Len agreeing with Tonioli’s remarks, Moore and Armstrong ultimately earned three 7s for a total of 21 points out of 30. The week prior they received all 6s.

As audience members watched the entire situation unravel, many of them claimed the competition is rigged, while also calling out the judges’ scores. One even pointed out that race may be at play because Moore didn’t have the lowest score of the night.

“She is doing so good, they need higher scores! Darn judges!!!”

“They seem to be using a different grading scale for Kenya because some higher scores were worse performances.”

“Why the hell was Kenya in the bottom someone explain that’s how you know it’s rigged”

“DWTS unjust scoring reduces their viewing audience. My 1st season back because of Kenya. She is a💎 & on 🔥 this season.”

“5 Men had lower scores than Kenya Moore on tonight’s #dwts but yet she ended up being in the bottom 2. Being BLACK + being a woman is always a double negative on shows like these.”

Kenya Moore opens up about the power of surrendering before landing in the bottom two with her dance partner Brandon Armstrong. Photo:@thekenyamoore/Instagram

Hours before their performance, Moore candidly revealed on her Instagram how being on “Dancing with the Stars” has been a “beautiful ride,” especially being given the opportunity to be partnered with Armstrong.

Moore wrote, while sharing rehearsal images, “One thing about dancing is you have to let the man lead and trust your partner 💯 @brandonarmstrong is the best partner for me because I had to trust and that’s not easy for me right now. I look at everyone new sideways.”



She added, “Even though we are working I still had to surrender. B is in control here and he lets me know when I’m trying to take [email protected] is a beautiful ride and I love that our partnership is also a great friendship.”