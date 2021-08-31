‘Get Your Twirl On’: ‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Joins Season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore would have to get her twirls in order as she was announced on Monday, Aug. 30, as one of the contestants on the new season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Dancing with the Stars,” which premiered on ABC-TV in 2005, is a dancing competition series that pairs professional dancers with celebrities as they train and compete for cash prizes and a mirror ball trophy.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore joins season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Photo:@thekenyamoore/Instagram

According to TMZ, Moore will be joining singer Jojo Siwa, 18, and 18-year-old Team USA medalist Suni Lee. The mother-of-one’s new gig on season 30 of “DWTS” will follow the long line of housewives who have participated on the show, including her former “RHOA” co-star Nene Leakes.

As news about Moore’s latest venture went viral, many of the former beauty queen’s fans expressed how excited they were to see her take part in the series. A couple even brought up Moore’s infamous twirl to celebrate the announcement.

“Get your twirl on 💃🏽 💃🏽 I’m here for it ! Congratulations Kenya 😍🔥🔥👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Yassss Kenya!!!!!”

“I’m definitely tuned in! Let’s go Kenya❤️❤️💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾.”

“Lol, I can’t wait to see Kenya show out.”

“Yasss I’ll be twirling to the tv to tune in.”

While a handful people congratulated Moore on landing “DWTS” others mentioned how “busy” the 50-year-old will be after booking another job on top of her many lines of work. The jobs include model, actress, star of “RHOA,” CEO of Kenya Moore Hair Care and a lifestyle magazine named Kenya. One wrote, “Kenya Moore is booked and busy baby. Super excited to see her kill it on Dancing with the Stars 😍😍😍.” Another said, “Yasss! Booked and busy! I will be voting!”

Moore’s lifestyle magazine business venture was made public in July as she shared the summer issue with her followers in an Instagram post. She wrote, “Kenya Magazine is finally here. All my favs for Summer in one issue! You asked, and I’m answering! I’ve finally found the products that work for me. This is just our first issue, and I’ll be sharing more beauty, health, fashion, and fitness tips and products to come.”

“Dancing with the Stars” season 30 is slated to begin on Sept. 20.