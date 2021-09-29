‘They Clearly Get It from Their Mama’: Tami Roman Posts Pic with Daughters, Leaving Fans Doing a Double Take

Tami Roman marked National Daughters Day on Sunday, Sept. 25, by uploading a photo with her daughters, Lyric Anderson, 26, and 25-year-old Jazz Anderson.

In honor of “National Daughters Day,” a day where individuals celebrate and cherish their daughters, Roman shared a brief but sweet message with photos showing the three wearing all-white ensembles.

Tami Roman (center) celebrated “National Daughters Day” by uploading a photo with Jazz Anderson (left) and Lyric Anderson (right). Photo:@tamiroman/Instagram

She wrote, “Happy #NationalDaughtersDay @lyricchanel @jazzanderson 💛 You complete me!” As followers began to view the star’s post, many of them pointed out how both Lyric and Jazz are just carbon copies of Roman.

“They clearly get it from their mama 😍😍😍.”

“You literally said “copy and paste” y’all sooo fineee 😍😍😍.”

“Y’all looking like triplets mama where? @tamiroman 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“They both ya twins 😍😍.”

“Both of them favor you 😍.”



In addition to the fans bringing up how the women looked alike, another group of people marveled over their beauty. One wrote, “Now that’s beauty…..of knowing your worth, value and personal strength. Beautiful!!!” Another said, “Sheesh the beauty of it all🙌🏼🙌🏼❤❤❤.” An Instagram user went as far as to bring up the former reality star’s youthful appearance. “Who’s the mom??? I absolutely love you Tami. Your daughters are so beautiful 😍😍😍😍 .”

This isn’t the first time the trio was mistaken for one another. Last year, Roman posted an image with her daughters as they all posed and smiled. In the caption, she expressed how much she missed spending time with her children. Around the time this post was written, April 2020, states were facing mandated lockdowns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She wrote, “This is US! @jazzanderson always grinning way to hard, @lyricchanel looks great in every picture we take and I’m just tryna keep the cellulite on my inner thighs from showing 😂#FBF#FamilyOverEverything#IMissUsAllBeingTogether#BeforeSocialDistancingWasTheNewNormal.”