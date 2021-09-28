‘This Is So Embarrassing’: Marlon Wayans’ Sweet Video of Daughter Makes for Secondhand Embarrassment for Fans

Marlon Wayans is not just a jokester on the TV screen; he also apparently is a goofy person with his children.

In honor of National Daughters Day, which took place on Saturday, Sept. 25, the father of two shared a video of him carrying his 21-year-old daughter Amai Zackary Wayans and bouncing her around as he beatboxed. An unidentified person, in a woman’s voice laughing in the background, seemed to be filming the video. The video lasted about 11 seconds before Marlon placed his smiling daughter on the kitchen counter.

Marlon Wayans’ ex-wife Angelica Zachary, his daughter, Amai Zackary Wayans, Marlon Wayans and his son Shawn Howell Wayans. Photo: @marlonwayans/Instagram)

Marlon shared that this move is one he’s done in the past with his daughter. In the caption, he explained, “I used to do this to you when you were an infant… just know You’ll always be my baby… #happynationaldaughtersday.”

Fans reacted to the video in the comments section, with many jokingly calling the moment embarrassing. One person said, “😂😂 this is hilarious.. I know she’s so embarrassed,” and another wrote, “Poor daughter, prob thinking “dad this is so embarrassing 😬😬😂😂.”

One father in the comments says he’s following in Marlon’s footsteps and “babying my kids forever like that too.” Marlon’s other child is 19-year-old Shawn Howell Wayans, whom he named after his older brother Shawn Wayans. In 2014, he did an interview with Ellen where he opened up about what type of father he was to his children.

The “Scary Movie” star said, “I’m not a disciplinarian. I’m like uncle dad, I’m like fun dad. I come in, I’m like ‘Aye where the party at?’ ” Last year, he appeared as a guest on Steve Harvey’s Facebook Watch Show called “Steve.” During his appearance, Steve asked him which of his children is like him. His response was “They both like me in certain ways.”

In his comedic tone, he said, “My daughter got my pigeon toes” and later on, he said, his son is “too cool to be me.” Marlon shares his children with his ex-wife, Angelica Zachary. The two divorced in 2013 after eight years of marriage.