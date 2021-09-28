‘Logan Said Stop Playing with Him!’: Tamar Braxton’s Instagram Live Derails After Son Chimes In

Tamar Braxton‘s Instagram Live on Sunday, Sept. 26, got sidetracked when the singer’s son Logan Herbert joined the conversation.

In the social media post, Braxton was seen chatting and joking around with her friends Larry Sims and Wardell Malloy as they finished a meal.

Tamar Braxton’s Instagram Live with friends gets derailed when the singer’s son Logan joins the chat. Photo:tamarbraxton/Instagram

The 44-year-old claimed that she originally joined the live to discuss details about her upcoming show. Braxton is set to perform at the “Old School BBQ Festival” this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I came on here to talk about Nashville and how amazing that show is getting ready to be,” said Braxton. Things began to take a turn after Herbert joined the chat.” Braxton said, “Logan get off the Live.”

When Malloy pointed out the 8-year-old wrote “seriously” in the comments section, she added, “I’m on my way. Get off the Live. Logan, Logan, log off son.” Braxton continued the conservation by mentioning how annoyed Herbert seemed. “[He said] seriously, as if I’m interrupting his life.”

The mother of one wrapped up the video by disclosing that her son’s online presence is affecting her Instagram Live sessions. She said, “Can y’all believe this child, I can’t even get on live by myself no more. Oh my God, I’m getting off.”

In addition to the video, Braxton captioned the recording, “when your child know how to log [on] without you.” As fans began to view the clip, many flooded her comments section with statements about Herbert. Several even mentioned that he apparently joined her live to check up on his mother.

“Bye Logan have your bags packed here I come 😂😭😂😭😂😭.”

“Logan said I know you ain’t got me waiting doing this 😂😂😂.”

“He’s seeing what’s taking you so long.. Girl he’s timing you😂.”

Tamar Braxton explains the reason why she doesn’t want her son on Instagram, the day after he joined her Live. Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram

“He wanted to see what his main girl up to😂😂😂😂😂.”

“Logan said stop playing with him!! He is ready! 😂😂😂.”

The following day, Braxton revealed the sole reason why she made a big deal about her son entering the live was because of his age. She wrote in the comments section of her video, while tagging Herbert’s Instagram handle, @loganland8 Logan…. Stay off Instagram please you are 8-years-old.Thanks.”