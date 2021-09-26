‘We Have a Complicated But Beautiful History’: Lauryn Hill Says the ‘Culture’ Needed a Fugees Reunion Tour

It has been a long time coming, but the Fugees have finally resurfaced as a united group.

The trio composed of Ms Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel and Wyclef Jean catapulted to stardom in 1996 with the release of their second album, “The Score.” The iconic LP that has sold over 22 million albums reached its 25th anniversary this year, a milestone the group is celebrating with a tour.

The Fugees announced this week they are doing a 12-date reunion tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album “The Score.” (Photo: @mslaurynhill/Instagram)

But with 15 years of separation since their last time performing as a group — each member has experienced levels of success as a solo act during that time — it’s a wonder why they are now treating fans.

“We have a complicated but beautiful history,” said Hill, 46, before a crowd of fans. The trio kicked off their return to the stage in New York with a pop-up performance for Global Citizen on Sept. 23.

“At such a young age, we didn’t know what to expect,” she continued while speaking to the crowd that waited three hours to hear the group perform seven songs. She continued, “We helped move hip-hop all around the globe.” Her words ring true for those admiring the group’s last body of work. With songs such as “Ready or Not,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and their rendition of “Killing Me Softly,” they married reggae, hip-hop and soul.

“I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world,” Hill told The Los Angeles Times.

Michel echoed a similar sentiment while speaking with Billboard. “I think the culture really needed it, wanted it, so we’re just giving them what they want,” he said. “I’m proud of the fact that we were able to have this much of an impact on the culture, and people really resonating, because you know how things are: Here today, gone tomorrow.”

The tour presented by Diaspora Calling and Live Nation starts Nov. 2 in Chicago at the United Center; in total, the group will perform twelve shows spanning four countries — the U.S., France, Ghana, and Nigeria. Domestically, shows will be held in venues from Los Angeles to the Fugees’ old stomping grounds of Newark, New Jersey.

