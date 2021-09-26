‘I Can’t Make This S–t Up’: Tammy Rivera Discloses the Frustrations She Experiences Raising a Teenage Daughter

Tammy Rivera revealed to her followers on Sept. 24 the challenges of having a teenager by listing the amount of things her daughter Charlie Rivera, 15, puts her through.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Rivera discloses how frustrated she gets when her 15-year-old borrows her personal items.

Tammy Rivera opens up about her experience of having Photo:@charliesangelll/Instagram

This rant originally occurred because the model was looking for her diamond earrings. Rivera explained in her caption the numerous things her daughter has done while sharing a screenshot of a text message exchange between her and Charlie.

“Man listen I can’t make this s–t up!!Then have the nerve to say she thought they were beauty supply store earrings. Caught her wearing my diamond chain to school. She stay in my closet, stay in my makeup!! Steal my damn [eye] lashes!! She knows touching my bags is a death sentence and thank God she can’t fit my lil shoes!”

Tammy Rivera shares a screenshot of her conversation with her daughter Charlie Rivera about borrowing her personal items. @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

She wrapped up the statement by asking her fans if they have gone through similar circumstances when raising a daughter. “Those of you with teenage daughters do yall go through this or am I just a pink a– parent??… Cause I would get my a– whopped if I even went in my mama room when she wasn’t home!!!”

As Rivera’s post went viral, many fans brought up how common this particular situation is with mother-daughter relationships. One individual even warned the “Waka and Tammy” star that it will only get worse when Charlie moves out.

“The beauties about having a daughter and a fashionable mom😂.”

“Lol that’s what mamas are for 😂.”

“But of course its a rite of passage 😍😂 .”

“Unfortunately!! THIS IS FOR LIFE!!!😂😂😂.”

“Wait until she add the house supplies to the list when she moves out. Why go the store when you can go to Mom’s house?”