Tamar Braxton’s Latest Announcement Gets Derailed When Fans Bring Up ‘The Masked Singer’

Tamar Braxton‘s new beauty show announcement via Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 22, got a bit sidetracked when fans mentioned FOX-TV’s “The Masked Singer.”

“The Masked Singer” is a singing competition where celebrities battle one another, in costume, including a full head mask, for a Golden Mask trophy and for the crown of the show winner. Throughout the course of the competition, singers, who are eliminated in the series, will have to reveal their identities on air.

Tamar Braxton’s latest video about her new show goes left after fans bring up “The Masked Singer.” Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram

The reason why people brought up the series, which is currently in its sixth season, because they believed Braxton was one of the contestants. Prior to the derailment, Braxton shared details on her Instagram page about her show called “Beauty Insider with Tamar Braxton,” set to premiere this week on the live streaming app Bigo.

The show will include reviews of skincare regimens or products that are suggested by her fans. Braxton said, “Hey everybody it’s your girl Tamar her now don’t look at my beauty I want to know all about your beauty. Yes tomorrow join me on Bigo on my brand new beauty show…on Bigo at 8 p.m. Thursday evenings.”

As fans viewed her post, they immediately pointed out that Braxton was “The Masked Singer” contestant Pufferfish. A couple of people suggested if the singer isn’t Pufferfish, then one of her sisters has to be.

PASADENA, CA – APRIL 30: Singers Tamar Braxton (L) and Toni Braxton (R) attend the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 30, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

“The puffer fish is you or Toni.”

“Tamar you CANNOT hide your voice or personality!! 😂You are Pufferfish!!”

“Ok babyyyyyyyy you’re the fish on The Masked Singer. I know this is you!!!👏👏🙌🙌 congratulations on your new show!”

“TAMAR YOU ARE THE PUFFER FISH AND YOU CANT DENY IT!! You can try to mask that voice all you want but it’s too good to hide lol 🐡 🐡 🙌🏽🙌🏽.”

“@tamarbraxton Now you your true fans know your damn voice! Now that FISH, is either YOU or that damn TOWANDA BRAXTON! Now which Braxton sister is it?! @tamarbraxton OR @itowandabraxton ?! #TheMaskedSinger.”

The following day, Pufferfish’s identity was finally revealed as Toni Braxton after she was eliminated in a group round against The Hamster, The Skunk, The Bull and The Baby.