‘Stunning’: Jordyn Woods Bares It All for Her Pre-Birthday Celebration

Jordyn Woods is celebrating another lap around the sun early by turning the heat up in her Instagram photos.

Although Woods’ birthday is not until Sept. 23, the influencer is taking a few days before her special day to start the celebration early. She posted a photo on Sunday, Sept. 19, of her holding hands with her boyfriend, Minnesota Timberwolves NBA player Karl Anthony-Towns, as they attended her pre-birthday celebration.

Karl Anthony-Towns and Jordyn Woods attending her pre-birthday turn-up (Photo: @jordynwoods/Instagram)

Towns was wearing a black-and-white suit, but the star of the night, Woods, dazzled her guests in a shiny, risqué dress. The attire she chose was a draped crystal mini-dress by Area and crystal shoes to match. The see-through dress adorned her mostly bare body as it hugged her curves in the right places. Underneath, she chose nude underwear and nude nipple covers to keep some of her body shielded.

Not only did Woods look like a prize, but her boyfriend of one year surprised her with a few gifts to commemorate her date of birth. In one now-deleted video, Woods is seen flashing a new Patek watch on her wrist given to her by Towns. In another, she flaunted a blue Birkin bag that he gave her. Apparently, that’s not all Woods will be getting from her man.

Jordyn Woods thanks fans for early birthday wishes. (Photo: @jordynwoods)

According to his Instagram story, Towns was “just warming up” with those gifts. It’s not clear what else Woods has planned for her birthday, but she seems to have enjoyed her pre-bday turn-up. She said the evening was “a night to remember” under one post and left a lengthy caption under another post.

In the second caption, after thanking everyone for the “early birthday wishes,” she followed up with an explanation of how her outstanding look came together. “Pulled this look together overnight, my first dress didn’t pull through two days before, damn near broke my finger in the beginning of the week but my team helped me pull it together! I love you guys.”

Fans left her sweet and simple compliments in the comments. Several people called her “stunning,” and someone else said she looked “so gorgeous.” Even her mom, Elizabeth Woods, chimed in with a compliment for her eldest daughter. She wrote, “Killed it!!!! Love you ❤️❤️❤️.”