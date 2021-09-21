‘I Am In a Seat That Puff Daddy Can’t Pay for’: Jermaine Dupri Puts Diddy On Blast After He Turns Down Verzuz Battle

Jermaine Dupri disclosed on Monday, Sept. 20, why he didn’t preview any music in an impromptu “Verzuz” battle with Diddy during an interview with V103 Atlanta.

Last week, Dupri called out Diddy in a Twitter post following Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s battle at Madison Square Garden. The music producer wrote, “Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now! And he gon need some training for me.”

Immediately after the request, Diddy responded by writing that Dupri didn’t have enough hit records and he would prefer to go against Dr. Dre. Days later, on Sept. 17, both Dupri and Diddy joined Fat Joe and Snoop Dogg in an Instagram Live. Throughout the session, the mogul played songs from his musical catalog to give viewers a sample of what could happen if a “Verzuz” battle were to take place. Dupri, at the time, declined to take part in that challenge.

Dupri revealed to the radio station the sole reason behind his initial stance is because he feels he shouldn’t have to “preview” anything. “The reason why I didn’t play music while we were on the air is because I don’t feel like I should preview what I’m gonna come with or anything right.”

He further elaborated, “I didn’t play it because I don’t have a confirmed date. I’m not only just a musical guy, I’m a businessman. The business behind this is, is that the reason why y’all are so excited is y’all want to see this battle. So if I don’t have a confirmation, I feel like I’m giving away something to not get something, I don’t do that.”

The 48-year-old continued by informing people who wanted him to play a song because he represents Atlanta, “I just want to make sure everybody understands this, I am in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. I am in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Puff Daddy is not in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.”

Dupri, who was inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018, also listed other writers during his era that was given that honor, including Dallas Austin, Jay-Z and Missy Elliott.

He wrapped up the conversation by stating he doesn’t have to prove anything as far as he is concerned because he is considered to be one of the greatest songwriters. “Y’all should have to hear his music. I shouldn’t have to play nothing. I am in a seat that Puff Daddy can’t pay for. You have to write songs and as far as I am concerned, I don’t think he will ever get in that.”

