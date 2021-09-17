‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star and Karlie Redd’s Ex-Husband Maurice ‘Mo’ Fayne Gets 17 Years In Prison for PPP Fraud and Ponzi Scheme

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star” and Karlie Redd’s ex-husband Maurice “Mo” Fayne has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after getting caught fraudulently using his Paycheck Protection Program loan in 2020.

Fayne initially claimed that he was acquiring financial assistance from the government to help keep his Flame Trucking tow business afloat during the pandemic and pay what he falsely claimed was his 107 employees. But, instead, the 38-year-old ended up misusing the over $2 million loan to pay off his personal debt like child support, car payments, and jewelry. As if that was not enough, Fayne was found to be engaging in a Ponzi scheme from 2013-2020 and said to have conned 20 people.

Maurice “Mo” Fayne and Karlie Redd attend the “Ferrari Karlie” single release party at Buckhead Loft on July 18, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In a breakdown of how Fayne used his loan, prosecutors said $85,000 of the loan went to jewelry, and he spent another $40,000 on child support payments. Kurt R. Erskine, acting U.S. Attorney said, “Fayne planned to use the PPP program as a cover for his long-running Ponzi scheme. The funds the program supplies serve as a lifeline to many businesses desperately trying to stay afloat during the pandemic, and unfortunately his fraud helped deplete those precious dollars.”

Reflecting on Fayne’s sentence, FBI field office special agent in charge Chris Hacker said, “This sentence should serve notice that the FBI and our federal partners will investigate anyone who misdirects federal emergency assistance earmarked for businesses who need it to stay afloat. We won’t tolerate anyone driven by personal greed to pocket American taxpayer money that should be going to those who need it.”

Somewhere in the midst of this fraud drama, Fayne was cast in the show of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” in 2019. However, it was in 2018 that longtime “Love and Hip Hop” star Karlie Redd and Fayne got engaged. In 2019, the couple began to have relationship problems, which viewers got to see on the reality TV show. Despite their issues, in 2020 the two tied the knot, but by May Redd filed for divorce from Fayne two days after he was arrested for these fraud charges.

In addition to the 17 years, Fayne must pay back his Ponzi scheme victims almost $4.5 million and will face five years in probation.

Fans were judgmental and somewhat sympathetic in reacting to the news. “Karlie got out just in time,” said one.

Others thought Fayne was given way too much time behind bars. “They not giving murderers and pedophiles that much time wtf,” said a fan.

Others insinuated that Fayne should’ve been smarter. “He coulda bought one truck and been ok,” was one comment. “Why people be thinking they can get away with sh-t 😭,” said another.