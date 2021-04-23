‘Mona Scott Love a Good Storyline’: Karlie Redd and Lamar Odom Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors After They Get Cozy at His Event

Karlie Redd may have a new storyline with her current love interest for the next season of “Love and Hip Hop.”

This week pictures surfaced of Redd accompanying former NBA star Lamar Odom as he was appearing at an April 22 Atlanta promotional event for his June 12 celebrity boxing match with singer Aaron Carter in Atlantic City. Redd’s “Love and Hip Hop” cast mates Cisco Rosado and Peter Gunz will square off in the ring themselves on the undercard of Odom’s fight. The way in which Redd and Odom posed for the photos led to more conclusions that they are dating.

Karlie Redd and Lamar Odom. (Photo: @theshaderoom/Instagram)

In the first photo, Redd places her head and hand on Odom as they smile at the camera. In the last two photos the two are laughing as they hold hands.

Dating rumors about Redd and Odom began to spark earlier this month when they were in attendance at Redd’s “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” co-star Yandy Smith’s birthday party. Although it’s not clear if they showed up together, it looked like they did in the way that they were standing so close to each other. The videos that surfaced from the event showed Redd standing right in front of Odom as she cheered for Smith when she was surprised by her husband with a new car. In the second video, Redd was doing the Swag Surf dance with Smith and her fans, and Odom had his arms linked to Redd’s as they danced.

Karlie Redd and Lamar Odom. (Photos: @theshaderoom/Instagram)

Fans reacted with bemusement to the recent photos of Redd and Odom. One said, “Mona Scott love a good storyline 😂,” referring to the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise’s creator and executive producer Mona Scott. Someone else supported the two’s possible union. They said, “She will always have a wealthy man by her side! I love to see it.”

Neither party has publicly confirmed whether they are dating, but that may be because they are trying to keep it on the low. They both have been in multiple relationships and even have been married before. The former Lakers player just had a messy break-up with his ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr, whom he now claims was only with him for fame and “monetary reasons.”

Redd filed for divorce from her ex-husband Maurice “Mo” Fayne just two days after he was arrested on charges of misusing a $2 million government loan that was supposed to be used to keep his business running during the pandemic. Authorities say instead Fayne used it for his jewelry, cars, and child support payments. It’s been nearly a year since Redd’s divorce has been finalized.