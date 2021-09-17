‘Everybody on the Outside Have Their Opinions’: Carmelo Anthony Responds to ‘Old’ Remarks About New Laker Team

Newly named Los Angeles Lakers player Carmelo Anthony is finally addressing the “geriatric” jabs people on social media that he seemed to face plenty of following the announcement of his addition to the West Coast team. While talking about his new memoir, “Tomorrow Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival,” with Complex, the former New York Knicks star opened up about some of the comments he’s read online about the Lakers’ team makeover.

“You guys are baiting people to start a debate. It’s all about debate,” Melo said of those questioning the team’s ability to succeed, giving its new lineup veteran players. “We get it. We understand it. This is what you guys have to do. We understand that, and we laugh at it and take it with a grain of salt and move on because everybody on the outside have their opinions about it, and we’re the ones who know who we are.”

New York, New York – Aug. 3: Carmelo Anthony attends “Verzuz” battle featuring The Lox and Dipset at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 3, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The 37-year-old power forward appears to be laser focused and isn’t letting internet bullies distract him either. “We know what we have to do. We know how we going to do it. Those are the things we have to deal with. So, it’s easy for the outsiders or naysayers to give their overall perspective, and it’s very opinionated,” he continued.

Likewise, the Brooklyn native understands fans of the sport have a role to play in basketball. Whether you like the Lakers or not, Melo wants people to continue talking and sparking debates. “And ya’ll should do that,” he said, laughing. “You should do that because it bring more viewers and bring more eyeballs and bring more conversation and more anticipation. If and when it does happen, winning a championship, that’s the fun part.”

When ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the then free agent agreed to a one-season deal with the LeBron James led-team, fans were thrilled, with many stating perhaps the 2003 third-overall draft pick would finally get a championship ring. Melo had previously been with the Portland Trail Blazers for two years, following a lackluster stretch with the Houston Rockets.

Melo told the outlet he’s thinking “it’ll be fun” to suit up in the eye-catching purple and gold and that he’s “really going to enjoy it.”

He added, “I sat and talked about the loyalty and learning the business of basketball, so now being in this part of my life and my career, it’s like I understand it. So I’m going into it with a different mindset and type of understanding with what’s at stake. What do we have to do, what do I have to do in order to make this work? I’m looking forward to it, to be honest with you.”