‘I’m Not Crazy. I’m Smart’: Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Doesn’t Want an Engagement Ring from Common But This Instead

Common and Tiffany Haddish seem to be doing really well in their relationship, because the actress is already talking about what she would like her rapper-actor boyfriend to propose with.

Haddish appeared as a guest on the “SmartLess” podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett. On the Monday episode she discussed her relationship with Common and had an interesting idea of what she would like to receive from him in the event that he proposes.

Tiffany Haddish says what she would like Common to propose with. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

What she would like to get is not an engagement ring but “an apartment building.” Explaining why, she said, “We don’t live in the same house. I would love for him to always be my friend. If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. I don’t want a ring, I want an apartment building.”

Haddish, who seemed to have put some real thought into this, said she would like “the deed to a duplex or a 36-plex.” The “Girls Trip” actress has discussed with Common and she did not say whether he agreed to her request but said he simply called her “Crazy.” But Haddish is standing firm on what she wants.

She said she told him, “‘No, I’m not crazy. I’m smart. Because a marriage is a union of two businesses, and the whole point of coming together is to grow yourselves, but also grow a family and make sure they have something to inherit.’”

Continuing to break down her point about why it’s smarter to get an apartment building, she said, “So this ring, they can inherit the ring, but what’s that? $2,000, $3,000? Maybe $10,000, what is that? But if you get an apartment building that will increase in value, the children will always be able to go to school, we’ll always have something. If we get sick or something, we’ll have something to cash out and be able to take care of ourselves.”

Haddish and Common have been going strong for over a year now, and both have nothing but amazing things to say about each other. Haddish somewhat manifested her relationship last year after telling People what type of man she wanted. She said, “I want a real man that got his own business going, his own career going on,” she said at the time. “And not needing me for nothing but companionship, an ear to listen to, and a little bit of a good time.”

Six months later, the “Like A Boss” actress was on Steve O’s podcast discussing how happy she was with Common. The 41-year-old said, “I’m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him.”

Just last month, Common opened up about his feelings for Haddish in an interview with “Today.” “She’s just a wonderful human being and has so much heart,” he said. “I’m learning to be in a relationship even more, what that entails, like growing within myself. I just respect a queen, and that’s what she is.”