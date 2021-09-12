Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Social Media Troll Who Says Common Is Too Good for Her

Most of the time, celebrities are using their social media platforms to share photos or promote their work, or stay in touch with fans, but every once in a while they have to defend themselves against a troll.

Tiffany Haddish recently had to clap back at a troll after they made an insulting comment about her relationship with rapper and actor Common. The comedian, who was minding her business and being a supportive girlfriend, reposted a video of Common rapping a freestyle on Power 106 FM. She wrote, “This is real HipHop. I am so proud of him. I Love when a man knows how to use his words. @common album comes out tomorrow make sure you get it.”

Tiffany Haddish responds to troller insulting her relationship with Common. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

While most people in the comments praised the 49-year-old’s flow skills, there was another person that decided to use their comment to snub the entertainers’ relationship. They wrote, “👏I TOTALLY AGREE👏 THIS IS WHY I DONT UNDERSTAND HIM BEING WITH U🙄.”

Haddish, 41, responded, “Not for you to understand. Just enjoy the music.” Apparently, Haddish has a thing for answering people that are trolling her or making up lies about her. On a recent episode of her show “Friday Night Vibes,” which she co-hosts with Deon Cole, Haddish and Common sat down to answer some questions about each other and their relationship. One of the questions Cole asked Common was, “What’s a topic that sets Tiffany off?”

“I mean, I think she only get set off when somebody kind of like trolling her, or somebody is saying something that ain’t true about her. That’s when I seen her get more salty,” Common said. He further explained that the “Girls Trip” actress “don’t be looking for a fight. Or trying to always beef with somebody. She try to talk things through and we talk things through.”

Haddish and Common became friends after working together on their 2019 film “The Kitchen.” By July 2020, Haddish confirmed their friendship had advanced to a romantic relationship, and the two were quarantining together during the pandemic.

In an interview with Steve-O, Haddish described their relationship as the “the best relationship I’ve ever been in.” Common expressed similar sentiments about Haddish in an interview earlier this year on “Live with Ryan and Kelly.” He said, “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life … I’m happy.”