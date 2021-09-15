‘Treat Your Loved Ones Correctly’: Keyshia Cole Pens Message About Parents Months After Her Mother’s Death

In the wake of the untimely death of her mother, Keyshia Cole is giving some advice from a personal perspective to her followers: “Be thankful for your parents.”

The R&B singer, who recently lost her mom to a drug addiction battle, created a message on her Instagram story regarding people respecting their parents. On Monday, Sept. 13, she wrote, “Some people already spoke to me for the last time and they don’t even know it. Be thankful for your parents And treat your loved ones correctly.”

Keyshia Cole and her mother Frankie Lons (Photo: @keyshiacole/Instagram)

Cole ended her message by saying she has “No respect for people who have no respect for their parents,” then encouraged them to “Have a great Monday!”

Some people reacted to the 39-year-old’s post with mixed reviews. A few people pointed out that parents have to earn the respect. “No respect for parents who don’t respect their adult children either 🤷🏾‍♀️.” Another wrote, “i feel like it depends on circumstances.. you dont know what their parents did to make them act that way. thats why you mind your own business.”

However, some agreed with Cole’s message, with one person signing off with “100%. If they don’t respect their parents I know they’re already lost in the world.” Someone else referenced a Bible scripture, writing “Honor thy mother & thy father.”

Keyshia Cole opens up about respecting your parents. (Photo: @keyshiacole/Instagram)

The times that Cole has decided to talk about her mother, Frankie Lons’, death with her fans, she has been candid about how difficult it has been for her since she passed in July. She’s dedicated numerous posts on her Instagram page and story in remembrance of her mother’s life before laying her to rest in an Oakland, California, church on Aug. 16.

Because of Lons’ addiction, she and Cole had a complicated relationship, which fans got a chance to get a glimpse of on her former reality TV show “Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is,” and Lons’ spin-off show with her other daughter, Neffeteria Pugh, called, “Frankie & Neffe.” With those shows, many viewers became fan favorites of Lons.