‘I’m Done With Convincing People’: Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Turning 50

Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed on Monday, Sept. 13, during a reflective conversation on “Red Table Talk“ the one advice she has implemented in her life while approaching a milestone birthday.

The actress, who will turn 50 on Sept. 18, revealed in a “RTT” exclusive clip obtained by PEOPLE that she is done “convincing” others and that she is reclaiming her power. In the episode set to air on Facebook Watch this week, Pinkett-Smith recounts a discussion she had with a friend, music mogul Jimmy Iovine.

Jada Pinkett Smith shares the details of one life lesson she has followed while reflecting on her upcoming 50th birthday. Photo:@jadapinkettsmith/Instagram

The “Set It Off” star told her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and daughter Willow Smith, “He said, ‘You know what I’m done with Jada? Convincing people.’ I said, ‘You know what, Jimmy? I’m about to steal all of that because I’m done with that, too.’ “

Pinkett Smith continued by elaborating on the importance of taking back one’s power. “I’m done with convincing people. I just feel like, women taking back our power, in any form that you need to, to just be done with the convincing.The convincing of people that you’re smart enough, that you’re pretty enough, to convincing people that you’re worthy.”

The mother of two closed out her sentiments by sharing her own transformation journey, and how it’s been a beautiful experience as she approaches age of 50. “Coming into the last four years for me has really been about that transformation about coming to the self and having acceptance for the self and having to go through many different kinds of personal journeys; to come to that place of really grounding myself in that understanding. That’s been the most beautiful part about almost turning 50.”

Pinkett Smith also has spent the past couple of months embracing change. In addition to making headlines for shaving her head in July, the actress also has debuted a meaningful tattoo. The piece of ink is of Hindu goddess Mata Sita from the literature epic Ramayana. The goddess is essentially known to represent purity, divinity, sacrifice, simplicity and love.

Pinkett Smith, who showed off the tattoo on Aug. 16, admitted in the caption that she is planning on “building” her sleeve. “I always said I would get a sleeve at 60, but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now! Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma#MataSita#Allat#Oshun#QuanYin.”