‘She Wearing His Super Bowl Ring’: Ciara Flexes at Met Gala Representing Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara appeared to score a touchdown with her 2021 Met Gala look on Sept. 13 after boldly representing her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The gala’s theme of the night, according to The Met website, was American in honor of a two-part exhibition titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” located in Anna Wintour Costume Center. The showing, which will begin in Sept. 18, 2021, and end in Sept. 5, 2022, will explore trends developed in the United States.

Ciara flaunts her Seattle Seahawks-inspired Met Gala look while providing details about the ensemble.Photo:@ciara/Instagram

The 35-year-old attended fashion’s biggest night by showcasing her interpretation of being an American, by honoring the country’s favorite pastime, Sunday night football. Ciara took it up another notch by wearing a Seattle Seahawks-themed cut-out jersey dress, donned with Wilson’s number. The singer completed the look with her husband’s 2013 Super Bowl ring, and a bejeweled football clutch.

The day following the event on Sept. 14, the mother of three went into further detail about her ensemble while sharing various images of the dress and her accessories. Ciara wrote, while thanking Vogue Magazine — whose editor in chief is Anna Wintour — for a “night to remember.” “My Hubby’s color rush Seahawks jersey transformed into a dress + His Super Bowl XLVIII ring = EVERYTHING!Thanks for having me @voguemagazine at the #MetGala: American Fashion Event. This was truly a night to remember! Inspired by Geoffrey Beene jersey dress.”

Immediately after Ciara posted the upload, Wilson, who seemed honored by his wife’s tribute, showed love by commenting “My Queen. My Everything.”

Ciara showcases her husband Russell Wilson’s Super Bowl ring and a bejeweled football clutch. Photo:@ciara/Instagram

As the look began circulating on social media, many praised Ciara’s theme.

“What’s more American than football?!? Interesting interpretation and then repped her husband…I can respect this!!”

“Touchdown, Wilson! 🏈👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🔥.”

“It is such a flex that she’s wearing his Super Bowl ring. I just realized that LOL🔥🔥.”

“How much more American can you get than FOOTBALL!?!??!!!! 🏈 Theme executed 😍❤️ .”

“ATE! Major flex with the details 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

This isn’t the first time Ciara has honored Wilson on a broad scale. In 2018, during her halftime performance at CenturyLink Field, the singer sported her husband’s jersey number 3 in an all-white ensemble.

She captioned the post,”#GameDay #3. Halftime Show Tonight. #MNF.”