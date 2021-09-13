‘Just Let It Go Bro’: Grudge-Holding Terrell Owens Says He’d ‘Knock the Chunky Soup’ Out of Former Teammate Donovan McNabb If Given Chance to Box Him

Former NFL player Terrell Owens may have rung the alarm by sharing that he is more than willing to “knock the chunky soup” out of former teammate Donovan McNabb.

Owens made the bold claim while discussing which celebrity he would willingly fight during an interview with Shannon Sharpe on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

Donavan McNabb and Terrell Owens attend the Moves Magazine Annual Super Bowl Gala on February 3, 2010 in Hallandale, Florida. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

“Donovan McNabb, and I’m dead serious,” said Owens. “Shannon, I’ll knock him out, because there’s been so much pent up, I’ll go in there controlled, it’d be controlled anger. I’d be like a Navy SEAL, I’d be a Navy SEAL, because you know they cool, calm under all conditions, but there would be a fire burning inside of me.”

Owens’ animosity toward McNabb stems from their time playing for the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

During that time McNabb was a regular during commercial breaks with his ads for Campbell’s Soup, hence the reason Owens would be thrilled to “knock the chunky soup out of him from 2004.”

The long-standing feud includes more than a decades worth of jabs from both men. Owens has claimed throughout the years that McNabb was jealous of him and when push came to shove McNabb overlooked an open Owens during pivotal game plays.

Further insult was added to injury when Owens claimed his former teammate did not support his efforts to secure a new contract with the team after being suspended halfway through the ‘05 season.

McNabb, on the other hand, has made public claims that Owens broke up their team and was overall considered a distraction with his temper tantrums. Owens has been retired since 2010, but has often expressed his desire to get back in the game.

The 2018 NFL Hall of Fame inductee even boasted to Sharpe that his body is still in tip-top shape despite the non-existent chance he has to suit up for one of the 32 league clubs.

That desire to play the game and still holding a grudge against McNabb may be in part responsible for his enthusiasm about the idea of boxing his former quarterback.

“Trust me. All the heartache and all the stuff that I done went through trying to be the nice guy,” said Owens. “And I know going in there you just can’t go in there reckless abandon, you gotta be strategic, everything. But trust me, believe me you, that would be my intent.”

If Owens follows the example of other celebs such as former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and signs up a boxing showdown, he already knows what type of show he would provide spectators.

“I be like Roy Jones [Jr.]. I’ll be an entertainer but you gotta be smart in there too at the same time. Trust me, trust me.” And as for the cost to get Owens to actually agree to a match against McNabb, he certainly would not take much. “A can of potted meat and some crackers. And a bottle of 81 on the way out.”

Reactions to Owens serious but comical comments left fans in disbelief at his ability to hold a grudge, and many in stitches from laughter.

“Just let it go bro, its been 16 years,” wrote one person ready for Owens to let bygones be bygones.

“Donovan don’t want no smoke…dude on dad bod status…noo kinda condition that TO is.’

“😂😂 It’s always that one ex-teammate that really could get the business lol”