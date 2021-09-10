‘When Trying to Be Sexy Goes Wrong’: Tammy Rivera’s Ocean Shoot Video Gets Derailed After This Blunder

Tammy Rivera decided to go the realistic route on Thursday, Sept. 9, by posting a clip of the minor errors that can occur during a “sexy” shoot.

The 35-year-old — who captioned the recording, “When trying to be sexy goes wrong 😑,” — was seen on set taking photos in the ocean at an undisclosed location on a windy day when she almost tripped. In addition to the blunder, Rivera tried to initially prevent the fall by fixing her pose as she placed her separated legs together and removed her hair from her face.

Tammy Rivera uploads a behind-the-scenes video of herself tripping in the water as she takes a photo shoot in the ocean. Photo:@charliesangelll/Instagram

As the mother-of-one’s followers viewed her post, many couldn’t help but poke fun at her mishap. Despite the comedic remarks, one even pointed OUT how they “love” Rivera for posting what happens in real life when trying capture the money shot.

“The weather was not having it 😂.”

“Man I am CRINE 😂😂😂😂.”

“Lol drip or drown.”

“The ocean and wind ain’t nothing to play with😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

“I love you so much… you post the things other girls wouldn’t post 😂❤️.”

Rivera has been very vocal about remaining open and authentic on her page, no matter the subject from body positivity to her marriage to rapper Waka Flocka to defending her daughter Charlie Rivera against trolls.

The “Waka and Tammy” star recently made headlines for clapping back at critics who deemed Charlie’s back-to-school ensemble too mature for a 16-year-old. She said, “You know it’s crazy how LIL black girls get summed up to being too grown OR sexualized because they have a shape! God forbid you have a shape and style your Tooo Grown! Charlie skirt passed the finger tip test And she had on shorts underneath! But Becky and Karen can wear booty short with ugg boots to school and no one have anything to say!”