‘We Gonna Do Our Part’: Master P’s Water Company to Help Louisiana Residents Struggling In Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Master P is assisting residents in his hometown of New Orleans in a significant way following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida last month. The Category 4 storm, which pounded Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 29, left nearly 600,000 people in Lousiana without power a week after the storm hit. Days later, the storm left over 60 residents of the Northeast dead after causing extensive flooding in that region.

On Tuesday, August 31, TMZ caught up with rapper and entrepreneur Master P, who revealed that his water company, LA Great, would be distributing bottled drinking water and other emergency supplies in New Orleans and other affected areas.

Rapper Master P attends the memorial service for George Floyd at North Central University on June 4, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd died while in police custody on May 25, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes while detaining him. His death has sparked nationwide protests and rioting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“Well, you know what? It’s gon’ take a lot of prayers,” he began. “Also, I got a water company called LA Great water. If you need some help or need some assistance, we gonna make sure our people get water. Make sure we’re able to feed our people and help them get back. Hurricane Katrina was a tough one, this one even tougher for us. The lights been out for a while, no phone access, so we definitely trying to figure it out, man. And it’s gonna take all of us coming together.”

He continued, “I’m just praying for my people at home, and we’re on our way down there now. And it’s really just trying to make sure we can get the elderly, get them in safe environments. A lot of people’s roofs have blown off, so it’s gon’ take a little time, man. Hopefully, the government come through, but we gonna do our part, whatever we can do.

“People just hanging in there, man. New Orleans, there’s a lot of love in that city. Even though we go through a lot of devastations and tragedy, there’s a lot of love with the people coming together. So we gon’ overcome it.”

The former rapper revealed his inspiration behind the company in a recent promotion video, citing he wanted “to make a difference.” Supporters on social media applauded the successful businessman for his community efforts, including one person who wrote, “Always trying to make a difference and be a starter in the community! I love it ❤️❤️.”

Another person commented, “What’s the first thing he said man 🗣 it’s going to take a lot of prayer that man is the goat 🐐 I pray to god he listen to my music 💯💯💯🔥🔥.” “Pee Heart is Soo BIG, that dude is a very good Man. Man of Yahweh, UghHUHHUH❤️,” wrote a third.

Last month, the LA Great CEO teamed up with his sons Romeo, Hercy and Mercy to explain the water company’s “the more we make, the more we give” policy, which has allowed them to help those struggling from the Haiti earthquake, give back to inner city kids for education and feed the elderly.

People who need assistance or want to volunteer at LA Great’s next “Hurricane Relief Pop Up Event” can find more information on the company’s website.