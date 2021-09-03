‘See How People Make Fun of Discipline’: Thin-Skinned 50 Cent Claps Back at Instagram Post About His Thin Look In His Film ‘All Things Fall Apart’

50 Cent who is known for his iconic trolling skills is now getting trolled on.

The rapper reshared an Instagram headline that mentioned the time he lost a noticeable amount of weight for a movie role. The Aug. 28 reposted headline reads, “REMEMBER WHEN 50 CENT LOST 55 POUNDS FOR A MOVIE THAT NOBODY WATCHED.”

50 Cent claps back at Instagram headline making fun of him for his movie “All Things Fall Apart.” @50cent/Instagram

The movie that the post was referring to was the 2011 film, “All Things Fall Apart,” which had the actor, born Curtis Jackson, as the lead. 50 lost 54 pounds to play his character, Deon, going from 214 to 160. Deon was a star running back in college but was also battling a deadly disease.

In the caption of the post, the “Many Men” rapper responded in the best way that he knows how, by joking and trolling back. He said, “See how people make fun of discipline, 😆but can’t even lose weight to look good. Then if you call them fat your shaming them 🤔get the f-ck out of here! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Back in 2010, Jackson explained in an interview with the Associated Press why dropping the pounds for the role was difficult. He said, “I had to discipline myself not … to actually have myself be in the physical state to convey the energy I felt. It’s a passion project for me.” The story is based on a childhood friend of his whom passed away after getting cancer.

50 received over 750,000 likes on the post from followers who were showing their support for the rapper. Some fans also took time to debunk the headline, with many claiming that they had actually seen the movie. One person said, “I saw that movie I was like yo he’s serious about this,” and someone else said, “I watched this movie more than 3x. As a athlete this movie was an amazing learning experience 💯.”

Others commented about discipline. “Because they no they can’t come close to that type of discipline!!💯💯 Always rising to the top keep it up brother,” said wrote one fan. Another said, “This actually facts. People don’t understand risk and dedication @50cent.”

Other notable celebrities that starred in the film are Ray Liotta, Lynn Whitfield, and Mario Van Peebles.