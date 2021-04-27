’50 the Gangsta Tyler Perry’: 50 Cent Set to Collaborate with La La Anthony on New Project About Cyntoia Brown

With a host of business endeavors in film, television and production already to his credit, rapper 50 Cent is about to add another project to his extensive resume — this one based on the life of Cyntoia Brown. The project based on Brown’s book will be titled “The Case of Cyntoia Brown.”

Brown was arrested when she was 16 years old and was found guilty of first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery for the death of Johnny Michael Allen. She was sentenced to life in prison, but served 15 years.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 30: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and La La Anthony at the ceremony honoring Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Thirty-three-year-old Brown — whose book is “Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System” — and her husband Jamie Long will consult on the project, according to Deadline.

Alongside 50 Cent, Brown and Long, actress La La Anthony, who appeared in “Power,” and writer and producer Santa Sierra will also contribute to the series.

Anthony has been a long-time supporter of Brown and brought the project to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. banner, which is developing the series under G-Unit’s deal with cable network Starz.

In the comments section of the “I Get Money” rapper’s post about the project, fans were delighted and shared their excitement to see the series.

“Her story is very powerful; she endured a lot and survived. I can’t wait to watch.💯🙏🏾❤️💨.”

“Congratulations. I have been following her story for years, and if it’s in your hands, we can expect to be WOWED. 👏👏👏👏👏.”

“🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 GOOD SHYT‼️ Unfortunately, there are soo many more stories like these that need to be documented. 👑💜🌎🦉🦋‼️.”

Not only did fans express their delight in the project, but 50 Cent, whose works include “Power,” “For Life,” “Black Mafia Family,” was complimented for his ability to always have his hands on a new project and hustle.

“50 getting to the money 💰.”

“The boss, 🙌🏾🙏🏾💙 You the man, and for me, you are my idol. Big love and much love for everything you do. I love it 👊🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💯💯💯💯💯💯💯.”

“D–, 50 the Gangsta Tyler Perry.”

For the series, Sierra not only writes, but serves as executive producer. Brown’s story showcases the harsh reality of sex trafficking.

While she was a minor, her sentence required her to serve at least 51 years before being eligible for parole, meaning she would not have been eligible for parole until she was 67 years old.

Cyntoia Brown, 33, was sentenced to life in prison at just 16 years old after shooting and killing a man she says solicited her for sex. Photo: NBC Nightly News/video screenshot

“We’re honored to be entrusted with Cyntoia’s story, which shines a light on the injustice of a system that tried and sentenced an at-risk minor as an adult when she was a victim herself of sex trafficking,” said Christina Davis, president of Original Programming for Starz.

“This limited series from Curtis, La La, and Santa chronicles Cyntoia’s long journey to freedom and furthers our #TakeTheLead programming mandate centered on narratives by, about, and for women and underrepresented audiences.”

Brown maintained that the 2004 killing of Allen was an act of self-defense. She has received support from lawyers and celebrities such as LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and more throughout the years.

After being granted amnesty and released in 2019, she is now an advocate for criminal justice reform and victims of trafficking.