‘Praying for You’: Nene Leakes Uploads Touching Memory of Her Husband Gregg After He Loses His Cancer Fight

Nene Leakes took to Instagram to share a fond memory of her late husband Gregg Leakes on Sept. 2, a day after he succumbed to colon cancer.

Gregg was first diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer back in 2018 and went into remission in 2019. Things went downhill this year in June after Leakes admitted her husband’s cancer had returned. Gregg died Wednesday at the age of 66 following his lengthy cancer battle.

Nene Leakes shares a loving memory of her and her husband Gregg Leakes dancing. @neneleakes/Instagram

In the initial post, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star uploaded a video of the couple dancing to Johnny Gill’s “It Would be You,” at what appears to be the Linnethia Lounge. Throughout the clip as Leakes seductively dances on her husband an unnamed camera person is heard cheering the couple on. The 53-year-old captioned the touching post with three whole and three broken red hearts in a repeated pattern.



As many fans began to view Leakes’ video countless of them sent prayers to the “RHOA” OG and her family through this tragic time.

“This is Beautiful. Dear God keep your hand on the Leakes.”

In addition to the prayers, several people mentioned Gregg’s love for his wife. One wrote, “This man MADE sure you knew his love is EVERLASTING 🙏🏾❤️.” While another said, “I always loved seeing y’all dance. My heart is truly broken but I remember Greg like this dancing and admiring his Queen! Loved him some Nene!”

An Instagram user went as far as to thank Leakes for publicly sharing her love story with Gregg, while sending well wishes. “We love you…. Thank you, for sharing an amazing love with all of us. May Gregg legacy lives on , through you and his children. What an amazing Man of God 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿💔.”

Nene and Gregg, who were initially married in 1997, divorced in 2011 before ultimately getting remarried in 2013, displayed their love story on “RHOA” throughout the show’s 13-year run. They first appeared on the hit Bravo series back in 2008.