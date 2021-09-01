‘You Two Make It Look Easy’: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Their Anniversary In Style In Paris

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union went all out to celebrate their seventh anniversary.

On the last day of August, the two lovebirds took their “#Wadeswordtour” to Paris where they celebrated the anniversary of their marriage. The day after their anniversary, Union and Wade both gave a brief recap of their special night, which they had with friends and family.

(From left) Kaavia James Union Wade, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade, and Zaire Wade. (Photo: @dwyanewade/Instagram)

On Union’s Instagram, she gave fans a good look at her outfit of the night for their “anniversary dinner.” She wore a Maison Valentino piece that had a simple and strapless black top and a blooming pink skirt. Wade matched Union’s upscale style by wearing a navy blue and black suit. But the night did not end there. The Wades continued their celebration with a night of dancing while enjoying a performance by singer Robin Thicke.

Wade and Union’s daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, and Wade’s children from a previous marriage, Zaire and Zaya Wade, were all present to commemorate the moment. Under their family photo, Wade wrote, “From our family to yours 🖼 Thank you to everyone who wished us a Happy Anniversary! Celebrating our 7th year anniversary in Paris with family and friends was a dream come true🙏🏾.”

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at an after party for their anniversary dinner. (Photo: @dwyanewade/Instagram)

His caption continued, “We wanna thank everyone who took the time to come and share in our family’s love! To our love ones who couldn’t make it, we miss and love you guys! To my wife @gabunion 🖤 Happy Anniversary baby and thanks for putting up with my s***🤬 I love loving you🖤 #WadesInParis #wadesworldtour2021.”

Union kept her recap of their night simple, describing it as a “magical night.” On the day of their actual anniversary, she posted a video which was a collage of pictures and clips of the couple’s special moments over the years. She wrote, “Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go. My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor, and inspiration, my love, my husband. I 🖤 you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby. #WeAllWeGot.”

It seems Union and Wade’s vacation began well before their anniversary. According to her Instagram, Union has been posting about their “#Wadeworldtour” as early as Aug. 16. The very next day is when they revealed on their respective pages that they had reached Capri, Italy, and apparently they have been traveling to different places in Europe ever since. The trip started off with just the two of them but eventually their children came to join them.

Fans celebrated the couple’s anniversary in the comments. One person wrote that they were “So dreamy.”

“Happy Anniversary! You two make it look easy, ❤️” said another follower.