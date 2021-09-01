‘Girl You Need to Stop’: Tracee Ellis Ross Makeup Video Goes Left After Fans Zoom In on This Catastrophe

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ love for makeup came to a head on Monday, Aug. 30, after the actress uploaded a clip of her failed lipstick application attempt.

In the Instagram post captioned, “Did I do my lipstick ok? 👄,” the 48-year-old is seen posing and excessively pouting her lips as she asked an unidentified person in the video, “is it good. Isn’t this the way we are supposed to do the lips. Yea, how about when I do this.” As the recording continued, Ross burst out laughing, breaking her serious stance while the “black-ish” star said, “Hi. Do you think anyone will notice?” When the unnamed person responded “no ” Ross closed out the clip with “nobody will know.”

Tracee Ellis Ross left millions of her followers dying from laughter after she uploaded a new clip showcasing her makeup skills. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

As fans began to view the actress’ comedic video, a multitude of them mentioned how much they enjoyed it. One even pointed out Ross’ movements of her lips.

“You crack me up 😂.”

“The way sis doing her lips is KILLING me 😂.”

“😭😭😭 girl you need to stop.”

“@traceeellisross you’re so silly.(smh) 😂💛💛.”

“You are a true nut & I love it! 😂💄.”

Despite the humor surrounding the clip, Ross did initially receive several comments that suggested they’d clearly bypassed the actress’ joke. One Instagram user attempted to clear up the mishap by writing, “Yea, a lot of people missed it on this one. She’s poking fun at some of the women that over-line their lipstick to make their lips look fuller. Over-lining, collagen injections, surgery, or nothing else that thin lipped women do will ever give them lips like a woman w/naturally full lips. Give ’em an ‘A’ for effort, though. 👍🏾.”

Another said regardless of the clip, Ross highlighted a “silly” trend that has gone on in the beauty industry for years, which includes adding extra lipstick on one’s lips in order for the lips to appear fuller. “It’s funny because lots of women do it seriously too but it looks silly sometimes.”