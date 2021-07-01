‘You Play Toooo Much’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Sexy New Video Gets Derailed After the Actress Does This

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ ability to amaze millions of fans with her comedic approach to things came to a head on June 30 after posting a seemingly sexy video showcasing her toned curvy figure in a green bikini as she rinsed off in an outdoor shower. This initial upload came shortly after Ross shared a stream of photos of her smiling while lounging in the same shower.

In the captionless clip, Ross, who is seen doing several sultry things, like placing her arms behind her head and slowly gyrating as the water falls down her back, brought the seductive mood to a dramatic halt by goofily shaking her entire body and making a silly face.

Tracee Ellis Ross’s latest sexy video showcasing her toned physique had fans dying of laughter after the actress expressed her goofy side while dancing in her outdoor shower. @traceeellisross/Instagram

Upon viewing this post, a couple of people jokingly mentioned that the 48-year-old took things too far, while others praised Ross for her goofy nature.

“She is so Gooforgeous!! 😍 Goofy and Gorgeous!!”

“We the people would like to officially convey the popular sentiment that.. you play toooo much. You have been counseled. #sheesh.”

“I love that you are so silly. Never grow up 🤣🤣.”

“Goof troop lol.”

“Now listen.”

As many fans discussed Ross’s goofiness, a few brought up her banging physique. One wrote, “BODY OF A GODDESS 😍😍🔥” Another said, “Miss Ellis Ross got body!” While an Instagram user expressed how amazing the “black-ish” star looked for her age “Over 40 looks damn good!!”

Ross has previously disclosed how she maintains her figure even in her 40s. During a 2020 interview with Health Magazine, she revealed that the key to retaining a healthy lifestyle is by focusing on how the body functions rather than how it looks.

Ross said while sharing her workout schedule: “It’s three days a week on a regular basis, sometimes four. Sometimes I take a little break, but the truth is, I feel the best when I work out. I feel very strong. I didn’t wake up like this. At 22, I woke up like that. At 44, I work really hard for this! I am on TV, and I don’t want to lie to anybody. I’m not at my skinniest, I’m not at my fattest, but I live my life. This is my body. Health and the functionality of my body are more important than what it looks like.”