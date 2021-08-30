‘Do It Like It’s Your B-Day Baby’: Fans Go Crazy After Joseline Hernandez Drops Visual to Viral Hit ‘Live Your Best Life’

Joseline Hernandez is continuing to celebrate the success of her new single “Live Your Best Life.”

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star debuted her music video for the risqué song. In it, she’s sporting a physique-revealing white bodysuit that had black spots all over it resembling the hide of a cow. The one-piece was not the only ‘fit Hernandez wore that put her derriere on display. Her other two outfits were bikinis; one was pink and white, and the other was a latex black two-piece.

Joseline Hernandez releases music video for “Live Your Best Life.” (Photo: @joselinehernandez/Instagram)

The sexy country-themed video featured a toy bull ride, which the rapper rode on in multiple scenes. She also wore a cowgirl hat and several types of boots throughout the video. Hernandez is one who’s never been scared to switch up her hair and wear different colors. For “Live Your Best Life,” she decided to go all out and wear a grey-ish blonde wig, switching back and forth from being straight to crimped.

After promoting the video for multiple days, Hernandez celebrated its release by uploading another short promo clip to announce that it was finally out and that it had gotten thousands of views less than 24 hours after its release. She wrote, “We did it joe! 🥵🥵😂😂 75 k views in 11 hours! I’m so thankful 🥲 love you guys!! #liveyourbestlife (do it like is yo b day)🎶🎶🎶🎶 Link on bio.”

Fans celebrated Hernandez’ video release by dropping their comments about it in under the snippet. One person wrote, “Yessssss baybee you killed this !!! Do it like it’s your bday !!!!” mimicking the chorus of the 34-year-old’s song. Another supportive fan said, “I have watched this video like 20 times today I loooooove it babayyyy ❤️❤️.” “So proud of you you keep going,” said another person.

Within 14 hours of being uploaded to YouTube, Hernandez had racked up over 83,000 views. Part of the song is also currently a part of a TikTok trend on Twitter. People make up scenarios or dances that they believe go well with the song.

On the reunion of her show “Joseline’s Cabaret,” she explained that “Live My Best Life” was her favorite song out of the music she’s been putting out. She’s so confident in the song that she said, “We might get a Grammy for ‘do it like it’s your b-day.’” She gave her man, DJ Balistic Beats, c redit for producing the song and said he’s the music curator.

Stay tuned to see how far Hernandez will go with her single.

Check out the video here.