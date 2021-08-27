Future Is Throwing Benefit Concert for Haiti, Lil Uzi Vert Joining Him

Future is using his talents to give back to Haiti.

The Grammy-winning artist and fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert are teaming up to hold a benefit concert through his foundation FreeWishes in an attempt to raise money for Haiti. This comes 12 days after the country was hit with a destructive 7.2 magnitude earthquake leaving 2,200 people dead and at least 13,000 injured.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 19: Rapper Future performs at “No Place Like Home” Concert Featuring Future & Lil Baby at Coca Cola Roxy on January 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“The least I can do is be of assistance to the people who have supported me unconditionally,” Future said in a press release. “Our foundation works all year around to assist local initiatives in Atlanta and around the country and we are excited about assisting Haiti.” The concert is taking place in Oasis Wynwood Miami on Sept. 3, 2021. The concert proceeds will be donated to Direct Relief, “a humanitarian aid organization” to ensure that it’s all being used to restore the Caribbean country.

In addition to the deaths and injuries, the aftermath of the earthquake has left over 50,000 homes demolished, and there are hundreds of people who have not been found yet. According to the Direct Relief website, “Medical aid from Direct Relief is staged at hospitals in Haiti. The organization is connecting with health facilities across the island to assess needs, monitor the situation as it evolves, and respond accordingly.”

Future’s mother, Stephanie Jester, who is also the FreeWishes co-founder, said, “It is very important for us to ensure that medical assistance, supplies, and donations go directly to the people in need and nowhere else. With Direct Relief we hope to support the grassroots local organizations and people in Haiti who are on the ground pulling themselves out of a very horrific situation.”

It’s not clear what other artists will be in attendance to perform but it’s stated on the flyer that there will be “Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and friends,” in attendance. The doors open at 7 p.m.