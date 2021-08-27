‘Cancer Runs Through My Family’: Teyana Taylor Reveals She Underwent Surgery After She Found Lumps In Her Breast

“Oh my gosh, it’s so great to see them right now because, honestly, this week in Miami has been very, very emotional for me because it’s very seldom that we’re apart. Junie is so loving and caring.”
Not being able to hold her 6-month-old daughter immediately was tough for both mother and daughter, according to Taylor. The mother of two said that she was still sore and can’t do any tight hugging.
“Rue don’t understand what’s going on. She’s like, ‘Pick me up, hello, what are you doing?’ I can’t do any tight hugs. I don’t even know if I’m going to last six weeks,” Taylor said.
Taylor suffers from a liver condition called cholestasis, which makes pregnancies extremely high-risk for Taylor. She said that while trying to breast feed she experienced hardness in her breast, which probably led to the lumps.
“I had a lot of issues with producing milk, and when it finally came, literally everything hardened up,” she said.
Taylor said that motherhood is worth every negative experience she’s had and she wouldn’t change a thing.
“I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood, but the changes — physically, mentally, emotionally — it’s crazy. As mommies, we really are super-women,” said Taylor. “It’s been a rough year for me, but I feel like I, like, overcame it and I did a great job of balancing everything, trying to be mommy, trying to be wife, trying to be entrepreneur and everything else I have going on. I just want to enjoy this moment and try not to think of the negative.”
