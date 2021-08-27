‘Cancer Runs Through My Family’: Teyana Taylor Reveals She Underwent Surgery After She Found Lumps In Her Breast

Teyana Taylor revealed that she had emergency surgery in Miami to biopsy lumps in her breasts. The revelation happened on an upcoming episode of “We Got Love Teyana & Iman.”

Taylor said during the episode that cancer ran in her family and finding the lumps made her and her husband fearful. The doctor performed what he said was a complicated surgery on her chest and underarm area. He advised Taylor she couldn’t pick up her children for at least six weeks. A biopsy of the dense tissue came back benign from pathology.

Teyana Taylor on “We Got Love Teyana & Iman.” Photo credit: “We Got Love” screenshot/E!

“I just want this to be the last time I go through this,” said Teyana. “Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and Iman.”

Taylor and her husband, free agent NBA guard Iman Shumpert, star in the reality show “We Got Love Teyana & Iman” together along with their two daughters, Junie and Rue.

The 30-year-old said her first thought after she woke up from her surgery was seeing her babies. Taylor said that she missed them and noted that she’d never been away from them for such a period of time. She also missed her husband. Taylor spent a week recovering before going home to her family.

“It’s tough, I’m definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much,” she said. Shumpert also had trouble with the separation.

“Of course I’m going to miss my wife, but for the first 48 hours, she can’t have any sort of contact. She’s got to have bed rest,” said Shumpert.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so great to see them right now because, honestly, this week in Miami has been very, very emotional for me because it’s very seldom that we’re apart. Junie is so loving and caring.”

Not being able to hold her 6-month-old daughter immediately was tough for both mother and daughter, according to Taylor. The mother of two said that she was still sore and can’t do any tight hugging.

“Rue don’t understand what’s going on. She’s like, ‘Pick me up, hello, what are you doing?’ I can’t do any tight hugs. I don’t even know if I’m going to last six weeks,” Taylor said.

Taylor suffers from a liver condition called cholestasis, which makes pregnancies extremely high-risk for Taylor. She said that while trying to breast feed she experienced hardness in her breast, which probably led to the lumps.

“I had a lot of issues with producing milk, and when it finally came, literally everything hardened up,” she said.

Taylor said that motherhood is worth every negative experience she’s had and she wouldn’t change a thing.

“I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood, but the changes — physically, mentally, emotionally — it’s crazy. As mommies, we really are super-women,” said Taylor. “It’s been a rough year for me, but I feel like I, like, overcame it and I did a great job of balancing everything, trying to be mommy, trying to be wife, trying to be entrepreneur and everything else I have going on. I just want to enjoy this moment and try not to think of the negative.”

“We Got Love Teyana & Iman” airs Wednesdays at on E!