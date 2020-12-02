‘Omg Looks Just Like Junieeeee’: Fans Gush Over Photo of Teyana Taylor’s Baby Rue Rose

Teyana Taylor’s genes are undefeated. The actress recently shared a photo of the latest addition to the Shumpert household, baby Rue Rose, which had fans gushing in the comments section.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the “Come Back to Me” songstress shared a sweet snap of the 12-week-old baby wearing a gray onesie and an adorable gray bear hat. “RueeeeeeeeeeeeeeBearrrrrrrrrrr 😩 😍,” Teyana captioned the photo. Proud dad and husband Iman Shumpert replied, “She’s soooo pretty.” The post garnered over 801,000 likes from fans.

Photo: @teyanataylor/Instagram

While most folks flooded the comments section with heart-eyed emojis and spurts of “awwww,” others couldn’t help but notice how much baby Rue resembled Teyana’s first daughter, soon-to-be 5-year-old Junie. Coco from the iconic R&B girl group SWV commented, “She’s so pretty!! Looks just like Junie!!❤️❤️❤️.” Another user wrote, “ No wonder Junie saying you her baby mama 😂😂😂😂 Rue is her twin😍😍😍.”

A third person commented, “Thought this was a baby pic of junie! How y’all have the same baby twice 4 yrs apart 😂😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

“Omg looks just like Junieeeee!!! And a beautiful mixture of her mommy and daddy😍😍❤️❤️m” a fourth wrote.

Teyana and Iman welcomed their baby girl on Sunday, Sept. 6, just hours after her baby shower. Iman shared the news on Instagram the following day with clips of their newborn sleeping peacefully — like Junie’s, Rue’s birth was was at home.

“At 3:28 am on Sept. 6 2020 Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!!” the free-agent NBA shooting guard captioned the lengthy post at the time. “Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!”

He concluded, “Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you! 🌹 @babyruerose.”