‘Phaedra Minaj Parks’: Phaedra Parks Surprises Fans with New Blond Bob

Former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks is ditching her long tresses for a bold, blond bob.

On Saturday, June 26, Parks gave her fans a peep of her wild side by uploading a photo where she posed in a pink animal print two-piece. It’s not clear where she was going, but she did credit her hairstylist Ja’Corean.

Phaedra Parks debuts blond cut. (Photo: @phaedraparks/Instagram)

Reposting her same post, Ja’Corean revealed the unit Parks was wearing is from the Mink Wigs line and is the “Nicole” unit, and a lot of fans thought the entertainment attorney was channeling Nicki Minaj. One fan wrote, “Phae Minaj😍” and another said, “Phaedra Minaj Parks 😍.”

But it seems the Queen of Rap isn’t the only femcee followers believed Parks resembled. Someone else said, “It’s giving Sukihanan vibes…,” referring to Delaware native Sukihanna, a rapper who appeared on the cast of “Love and Hip Hop: Miami.” Another person said she looked like she was “Giving Blac Chyna.” Blac Chyna is known as a model, social media influencer, TV personality, and as of recent she’s been dabbling in the music industry.

Since Parks’ controversial exit from “RHOA,” fans have been pleading for her return. She was on the show starting with season three and was fired after season nine for spreading a false rumor on the show about her co-star Kandi Burruss, which caused an emotional reunion. Some years have passed and the show is in its 13th season. Although Parks won’t be joining them, she did surprise her fans in May by making an appearance on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” show.

On the “Bravo Blasts from Past: Real Housewives” special, the 47-year-old joined some other ladies from the “Real Housewives” franchise. When asked if her and Burruss’ relationship was reconcilable she responded, “You know what? We’re both two very strong, powerful Black women. And as a mom, we’re both moms, I teach my kids that they can resolve anything, and so I would never say never. Resolution is always possible in every scenario.”