‘I See U Still In Ur Feels’: Lil Kim Claps Back at 50 Cent’s ‘Owl’ Comparison Post Following Her Appearance at the BET Awards

Lil Kim fired shots at 50 Cent on Thursday, July 1, via Instagram following the mogul’s owl joke stemming from the “Crush on You” lyricist’s outfit worn at the 2021 BET Awards during Queen Latifah’s Lifetime Achievement Award performance tribute.

Fifth initially reposted a side-by-side image of Lil Kim — who was seen wearing a white two-piece ensemble donned with a head cover-up and a blunt bang — and an owl earlier this week with the caption, “who did this s–t, 👀this ain’t right. LOL, catch FOR LIFE on IMDb Tv now!”

Lil Kim (L) and 50 Cent (R). Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images, Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami

The 46-year-old said while addressing the flak 50 had received from many people, including her husband, rapper, Jeremy “Mr. Papers” Neil following his viral post, “😂😂The accuracy 😭😭 Hilarious 😂 I ain’t bothered not one bit. My family & friends more mad than me. 😂 S–t like this don’t move me one way or another cause I’m still a bad bitch that ni–az bitches, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!! 😂😂.”

She continued by mentioning that the “In Da Club” rapper must have been in his feelings about her refusal to go out with him in the past when sharing the post. “@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go.”

Lil Kim wrapped up her caption by defending her husband, Mr. Papers, who initially responded to 50’s joke on July 1 by warning him to “leave my wife out the Jokes” when “The Shade Room” shared the post.

Lil Kim claps back at 50 Cent’s “owl” comparison joke about her outfit at the BET Awards. Photo:@lilkimthequeenbee/Instagram

She said, “And for those of u coming at my husband, Mr. Papers, he did real n—a s–t. What a husband is supposed to do. 💪🏾💯All y’all can go to hell. Not Respectfully. 50cent, I address that situation all in my book coming in November. Make sure you go get it. Pre-orders available now. Be Blessed every one, stay positive.✨”

Many fans applauded the Queen Bee for clapping and expressed how 50 seemingly met his match upon viewing Lil Kim’s upload.

“Talk yo s–t QUEEN BEE🔥”

“The Queen has spoken 🙌🏿🙌🏿.”

“Air it tf outttttt 🙌🏼.”

“YASSSS QUEEN. let him know.”

One Instagram user mentioned they loved how the rapper found a way to sneak in her book promotion following her clap back. “WE love a good read followed by cop my book 😩❤️‍🔥 it’s a Queen thing!!”

Lil Kim announced back in April that she was releasing a memoir titled “The Queen Bee,” which will discuss her 30-year career in the industry, her personal life, and what ultimately got her placed behind bars toward the end of the year. She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post as she promoted the book, “IT’S FINALLY HERE!! That’s right, the book, Lil’ Kim The Queen Bee Life Story. I’m so excited to announce my memoir dropping in November!! You thought you knew me but you have no idea Thank you @kath3000 and @hachettebooks for helping me get my story out. .”