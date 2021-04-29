‘We Need a Movie’: Lil Kim Opens Up In New Book About the ‘Loyalty’ That Landed Her In Prison

Rapper Lil Kim, whose real name is Kimberly Denise Jones, announced on social media on Wednesday, April 28, that she is releasing a memoir titled “The Queen Bee.” The “Lighters Up” lyricist said as she shared the news about her latest project, “IT’S FINALLY HERE!! That’s right, the book, Lil’ Kim The Queen Bee Life Story. I’m so excited to announce my memoir dropping in November!! You thought you knew me but you have no idea 😉 Thank you @kath3000 and @hachettebooks for helping me get my story out. ❤️.”

The new book will discuss Lil Kim’s 30-year music career, personal life and the “loyalty” that landed her behind bars. The artist behind songs like “The Jump Off” was sentenced to a year in prison in 2005 for lying to a jury under oath about what she saw during a shootout between her entourage and rival rap group Capone-N-Noreaga, which ultimately left one man injured. Lil Kim was later released in July 2006, after serving about 10 months.

Lil Kim announced on social media on April 28 that she’s releasing her memoir “The Queen Bee” later this year. Photo:@lilkimthequeenbee/Instagram

The rapper, who is considered hip-hop royalty to her legions of fans, initially got her start as Notorious B.I.G’s protégé in the ’90s, and was also a part of his group Junior M.A.F.I.A prior to her solo career. In 1996, Lil Kim released her debut double-platinum album “Hard Core,” which is still revered as a monumental body of work within the hip-hop community because of its message of female empowerment and its unapologetic sexually charged lyrics. Since then, the rapper has sold millions of records worldwide and has won countless awards.

Although fans were excited to hear the news about Lil Kim’s book, many expressed how they want a biopic of the rapper’s life.

“We need a movie. Preferably named “Hardcore” pls and thank you 😘.”

“Yeeeaaah man!!! Rather have a movie but this is a start!”

“Finally!!! Just need a movie now!!!!😍.”

“Once your memoir is released, I need a biopic film to follow. .”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Rapper Lil Kim speaks onstage at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

Even though Lil Kim has indirectly mentioned a future biopic, no official release date has been set. Earlier this year, during an interview with Essence magazine, the rapper revealed she would cast Teyana Taylor to play the leading role in the film. She said, “It can only be a girl that’s from the hood that I’m from [to portray me]. There’s nobody else in the industry at all but Teyana.” Lil Kim added she would also look at other prospects from her hometown of Brooklyn, New York.

This initial interview came a year after the “Crush on You” emcee bashed her portrayal once again in the 2009 biopic “Notorious,” a film about the life and death of rapper Notorious B.I.G. During an Instagram Live with Fat Joe, she said how much she hated the movie and expressed that she wasn’t a fan of the selection of talent chosen to play her: actress Naturi Naughton.

“Yeah, no. No. I hate that movie. To me, it was like a spoof…It was something that I would have never approved. I didn’t like who played me. No. No, no, no, no.”

“The Queen Bee” is set to hit bookshelves on Nov. 2.