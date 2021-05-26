‘I Can Just Hear This Suit’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Workout Video Causes a Commotion on Social Media After Fans Notice the Actress’s Attire

Tracee Ellis Ross struck comedic gold once again when the actress uploaded a May 24 video poking fun at her athletic gear, which was a HOTSUIT windbreaker tracksuit she was wearing while hanging out in a garage.

Ross, who compared herself to a 1980s auntie, was seen dancing along to Rihanna’s 2011 hit “Rehab.” The 48-year-old captioned the hilarious recording, “I’m like your speed walking auntie from the 80s in Central Park. You’re welcome 😂.” What captured fans’ attention in the video was the heat-generating suit and Ross’ “magnetic” personality.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ new video of herself in a tracksuit while dancing along to Rihanna’s song “Rehab” had fans dying of laughter as the actress joked about her athleticism. @traceeellisross/Instagram

“What would IG be without you.”

“I can just hear this suit 🤣.”

“U just be in your own element!! Love u girl!!!”

“Tracee this outfit and the spirit hands 🙌🏽 you!!!”

“Tracee you give me LIFE daily!!! Your energy is magnetic…🤩.”

Last week Ross made headlines after she revealed on her Instagram page the behind-the-scenes struggles she faced during her photo shoot for the summer issue of Marie Claire magazine. The “black-ish” star shared in her video post that one of her looks that included thigh-high armor boots was done two left boots. She said in the caption, “Oh what I’ll do for fashion… yes, these were both left-footed boots bless you @shionat for rolling all over the floor trying to get these on my feet!”

In the actual interview Ross tackled serious issues with the magazine, such as how societal expectations of marriage affect the way she views her relationship status. When asked if she wanted the traditional life that her character Bo Johnson from “black-ish” has, which is having a husband and children alongside a thriving career, Ross said, “How could you not? Our society spoon-feeds it to you.”

She added, “I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding. And I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I’ve got so many things to do.”