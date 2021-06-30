‘You’ve Got This’: Simone Biles Gets Down on Herself After a Personally Disappointing Olympic Trials, Fans Send Words of Encouragement

Just as expected, Simone Biles secured her spot in the 2020 Summer Olympics at the second U.S. trials during the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. However, despite winning both trials, Biles was not satisfied with her performance at the second trial.

Over the weekend, Biles made several mistakes here and there, but that did not stop her from winning the trial. She lost her balance on the beam, which caused her to wobble and fall off, and she also stepped out of bounds a couple of times during her floor routine.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 27: Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the Women’s competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Biles also did not perfectly stick her vault landing, taking a few steps back before sticking it. For that reason, she made the comment “those sucked” to her teammate, which the mic picked up as she walked over to her teammate. After her wobble on the bars, Biles commented, “I want to die.” While the crowd may not have considered it to be a big deal, Biles was seemingly her own harshest critic that night.

The seven-title national champion’s performance on Sunday night fell short of her dominating execution during the Friday night trial, and she knew it. “Simone, night one, kicked Simone, night two’s butt,” the 24-year-old said. But she shrugged it off, replying, “At the end of the day, it is what it is,” she said. “It wasn’t my best performance. I kind of got in my head today.”

Fans are sticking beside Biles and giving her words of encouragement on social media. One person tweeted, “Shake it off @Simone_Biles your human. We are behind you all the way..You’ve Got This GOAT.”

Someone else wrote, “She’s competitive and she made a mistake. Like any competitive person, she’s pissed lol. She’s about to unleash hell in Tokyo.”

Although it was not her best, Biles’ Sunday performance was enough to do what she does best: make history. Winning the second U.S. Trials made her the first woman to win them twice. Now that she’s done the trials, Biles will be heading to Tokyo to defend her title during the 2020 Olympics that was postponed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Representing Team USA, she will be accompanied by teammates Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum, for the team event and Jade Carey and Mykayla Skinner, who will compete in individual apparatus events.

The Summer 2020 Olympics begin next month on July 23 and run through Aug. 8.