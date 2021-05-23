‘All She Knows How to Do Is Break Records’: Simone Biles Makes History By Becoming the First Woman to Land a Yurchenko Double Pike In Competition

Simone Biles is back and doing what she does best: making history.

After being put on hold from competing for over a year and a half due to the pandemic, the Olympics champion reminded the world on Saturday, May 22, why she’s one of the greatest athletes in the world. While competing in the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis, she performed a highly difficult move in the vault called the Yurchenko double pike, which had never been pulled off by a woman in competition before now.

Simone Biles conquers the vault once more in record-breaking Yurchenko double pike. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram)

The 24-year-old earned a tally of 58.400 on the routine, which was the best all-around score of the night. The skill begins with a roundoff — a cartwheel in which the athlete lands on both feet at once — onto the springboard, leading to a back handspring onto the vault, which goes into a pike double backflip before landing.

As far as what was going through Biles’ mind after sticking the move, she said “I was just thinking, ‘Do it like training. Don’t try to like overdo anything.” She explained, “I have a tendency as soon as I raise my hand to kind of overpower things, and I did a little bit, but at least I was on my feet. It’s a new vault and I’m proud of how today went, even though it was a little bit rough and uncharacteristic. But it was Ok.”

However, Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast in America, isn’t the only one who has something to say about her incredible achievement. NBC Sports gymnastics analyst Nastia Liukin said after watching Biles, “You know Simone told us yesterday that she likes to let her gymnastics speak for her. Well the queen has definitely spoken.”

Fans also raved about Biles’ skills. One person said, “Wow 🔥 She makes it look so easy & effortless 😍.” Another wrote, “All she knows how to do is Break Records, her face should be in the dictionary next to those words!!!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 a Living LEGEND😍.”

Someone else was impressed by what the commentator had to say about Biles. They wrote, “It’s the announcer calling her queen for me 👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥.” Biles has a whopping 30 medals — five from the Olympics and 25 world championship medals — and she also has four gymnastic moves named after her.