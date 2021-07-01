‘I Pray That Somebody Loves You Enough to Sacrifice Their Life for You’: Tabitha Brown Gently Claps Back at Wendy Williams for Speaking on Her Marriage

Talk show host Wendy Williams is known for speaking her mind, and it looks like her mouth has gotten her into some trouble with a new celebrity.

Beloved social media influencer, vegan cook, and actress, Tabitha Brown, took to Instagram on July 1 to address the talk show host about some comments she said about Brown’s marriage on her show.

Wendy Williams and YouTube couple Tabitha Brown and Chance Brown. (Photos: @thewendyshow/Instagram, @iamtabithabrown/Instagram)

On July 1, while describing the couple’s story on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Williams disagreed with Tabitha’s decision, basing it off her own previous marriage. “Nope, I was married to one of those,” she said, adding, “you see how that turned out.” It’s not clear if Williams was talking about her first husband Bert Girigorie, whom she was married to for just a year, or her last husband Kevin Hunter Sr. Williams continued, “I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment.”

Her critiques come days after Tabitha celebrated the retirement of her husband Chance Brown, whom she’s been married to for 18 years. On June 26, the 42-year-old told her viewers that after 15 years she finally got the opportunity to let her husband retire from the Los Angeles Police Department. Tabitha has shared in interviews, and on this season of OWN’s “Black Love” series that she’s been working to do this. Chance got the job 15 years ago so she could pursue her dreams of being an actress.

For years it’s been Tabitha’s goal to “get this acting thing,” and “blow up,” so her husband “can pursue something that [he] love[s].” She later added, “When my husband went on this journey he really felt like he could make a difference, and I know that he has in his community. I know that he has done his part. But I also know it’s time for him to dream again.”

She said, “I am so excited for him to do some of things he’s always loved to do but has never really had the courage to do because of fear that ‘Nah, bae, somebody’s got to have a steady check coming in.’ Now I’ve got a steady one. That can provide for both of us. Our entire family.”

Following Williams’ comments, Brown decided to clap back with love later on that day. She first started by educating the host on her and her husband’s agreement, which was supposed to be five years of him taking the job so she could act, and she would let him retire early in exchange for that.

After that, she told Williams: “I pray that love finds your, true love. I pray it finds you and it holds you tight. I pray that someone will love you enough to see you when you are not well, to see you when you need true support, to see you when you need compassion, to see you when you need kindness. I pray that somebody loves you enough to sacrifice their life for you. I pray that type of love finds you, so that you can understand why I don’t want my husband to put his life on the line anymore, wearing a bulletproof vest if he don’t have to and if that’s not his desire.”

Brown became too “excited” throughout her rant as she discussed her husband’s love for children and being a basketball coach.

Since Chance just turned in his badge last week, it’s not certain if he’s had enough time to think about his next step. However, it’s safe to assume the Browns’ fans will be excited to see his next journey.