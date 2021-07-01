Erriyon Knighton, the 17-Year-Old American Who Broke Usain Bolt’s Junior Record, Makes History Again

Seventeen-year-old track and field star Erriyon Knighton has been working hard this month, and it’s officially paying off.

Late last month, Knighton broke Usain Bolt’s under-18 200 meters record with a time of 20.11 shortly after going pro — the Jamaican Olympic star held a record of 20.13. Now the Florida teenager is going to Tokyo after securing a spot on the men’s U.S. Olympic team after finishing third and setting a new personal best with a time of 19.84 in the men’s 200 meters final at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. Knighton finished behind Noah Lyles (19.74) and Kenny Bednarek (19.78).

Erriyon Knighton reacts after placing third in the Men’s 200 Meter Final during day ten of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

USA Today reported that Knighton will become the youngest American man to make the Olympic track and field team since middle-distance runner Jim Ryun in 1964.

The would-be senior from Hillsborough High School in Tampa gained interest in the sport relatively recently following a suggestion of his high school football coach. According to the teen, his instructor saw great potential in the wide receiver and convinced him to join the track team to work on his speed. The rising track star turned pro in January 2021 after the pandemic interrupted his sophomore and junior year.

However, giving up football wasn’t initially easy, especially being a highly sought-after player with doors of opportunities opening left and right. While talking to Track and Field News back in February, Knighton said, “Knowing that I grew up around football my whole life, and receiving a lot of DI offers, it was a tough decision, but it was also a no-brainer.” He continued, “In track, the success of my career is fully in my hands, and I know that I can do it.”

However, since then, he’s gone on to win numerous tournaments and trophies and even scored a sponsorship from Adidas. The athletic retailer added the teenage to their roster earlier this year from an undisclosed amount.

He always knew his hard work and determination would eventually pay off, stating, “It’s only my third season running track. I’ve been extremely successful in both training and competition.” He added, “I believe if I work hard, I will eventually develop to be a world-class athlete. I’m soaking it all up, all the knowledge.”