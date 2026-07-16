Jerry Rice Wants All the Smoke: NFL Legend Hunts Down Man on Golf Course

Jerry Rice may be 63 years old now, but he is still willing to tap back into his old NFL speed if he feels disrespected on golf course.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver was recently playing in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, when an unidentified individual yelled at him shortly after his swing.

Rice quickly turned around and chased after the man, asking other onlookers, “Which one? Which one?”

Jerry Rice searches out man on golf course during American Century Championship. (Photo: @NUCLRGOLF/X)

The heckler yelled, “fore,” at Rice, a phrase often used on the golf course to warn someone when an errant shot could potentially hit them.

Chaos In Atlanta: Fans Were Fighting, Throwing Tables, Spitting on Each Other In Streets Surrounding England-Argentina World Cup Game

Young Bodybuilder Shockingly Dies Hours After Last Instagram Post, Mother Attempted to Save Him

Rice eventually caught up to the person in question, but it did not appear that things escalated to a physical confrontation. Video of the incident can be seen below.

🚨🏌️🏃 #WATCH — Jerry Rice was heckled at the American Century Championship and chased the man down.



“Which one, which one!” pic.twitter.com/gQ1fycnBa2 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 16, 2026

This is not the first time Rice got into it with someone at the American Century Championship, which takes place annually in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Back in 2024, security had to step between Rice and two reporters on the course; one of the reporters asked the former wide receiver how he felt about the Kansas City Chiefs for the upcoming NFL season, but it is unclear why Rice took offense.

“I will f— you up,” Rice said during the 2024 confrontation. “If you want some, come get some.”

As for this year’s American Century Championship, Rice finished 42nd out of the 90 participants.

Former tennis professional Mardy Fish won the competition for the third time in its history by beating out ex-NHL star Joe Pavelski (second) and current Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who finished third.

Rice, of course, played 20 seasons, the NFL record for his position, to craft his legendary résumé.

He won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and holds the NFL record for most receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895 yards), most 1,000-yard receiving seasons (14), total touchdowns (208), and combined net yards (23,546).

Rice retired from the NFL in 2005, but these run-ins on the golf course show he can still turn on the competitive fire at a moment’s notice.