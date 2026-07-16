Chaos In Atlanta: Fans Were Fighting, Throwing Tables, Spitting on Each Other In Streets Surrounding England-Argentina World Cup Game

England star player Jude Bellingham smacked Argentina player Valentín Barco in the back of the head in frustration after Argentina defeated England in Atlanta to reach the 2026 World Cup Final.

However, Bellingham was far from the only person who put hands on somebody Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple fights broke out in the Atlanta streets before, during, and after Argentina pulled off a stunning comeback to win 2-1 and break England’s hearts. Some fans were even seen spitting at each other on video.

Fans of rival teams that play in Argentina reportedly fight each other before World Cup semifinal even began in Atlanta (Photo credit: X/@I_amMukhtar)

Fans captured footage of multiple altercations on social media, including a big brawl with Argentina fans shockingly throwing tables and trash cans at each other before the World Cup match even started.

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The Argentina fans who fought before the match began were reportedly enemies when it comes to the soccer teams that play in Argentina.

Fans of rival Argentina clubs San Lorenzo and Huracán got into a large fracas outside a flag-waving event, and they started throwing anything they could find at each other before security and Atlanta police offers attempted to break it up.

Rival fans of the Argentine football clubs San Lorenzo and Huracán are fighting each other in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/10tZBMMkzM — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 15, 2026

⚠️ Hubo incidentes entre barras de San Lorenzo y Huracán en las inmediaciones del banderazo argentino en Atlanta.



👉 La pelea ocurrió fuera del evento, con lanzamiento de mesas y sillas e intervención policial. Según testigos, hubo al menos un detenido. #Rivadavia630 pic.twitter.com/VFOxajAedD — Radio Rivadavia (@Rivadavia630) July 15, 2026

The fighting continued throughout the day, including a scrum at the FIFA Fan Fest in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park and outside the surrounding areas of Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the game took place.

Atlanta isn’t a real place 😂🕺 pic.twitter.com/APZxgcRk9R — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) July 16, 2026

Multiple arrests were made as a result of the altercations.

Unsavoury scenes outside the stadium in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/EDeP0wj0zN — Daily Mail Sport (@MailSport) July 16, 2026

Argentina fans will now swarm New Jersey for the World Cup final on Sunday, when Spain will try to keep Argentina from winning back-to-back titles.

We can only hope there will not be more fighting, but when you mix rowdy soccer fans and stakes this high, anything can happen.