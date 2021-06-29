‘You Should be Proud’: Tia Mowry Reluctantly Shows Off Weight Loss After Postpartum Struggle and Fans Celebrate

Tia Mowry candidly opened up about her postpartum weight-loss struggles following the birth of her daughter, Cairo Hardrict, 3, during a Sunday, June 27, interview with Yahoo’s “So Mini Ways.” Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict welcomed their second child on May 5, 2018. The couple also shares a 10-year-old son named Cree.

The “Family Reunion” star — who has displayed her workout routines and healthy eating habits on her social media accounts over the years — disclosed in the parenting series how she felt something was wrong with her after she failed to notice any physical changes to her belly following Cairo’s birth.

Tia Mowry’s fans gush over the actress’ weight-loss post after she admitted she was hesitant to share the initial images. Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram

She said while expressing how her three-year weight-loss journey inspired many of her fans, “I have gotten a lot of feedback, and most of it has been positive — a lot of women saying like, ‘Thank you so much, you’ve inspired me.’ I had an unhealthy perspective because of what was pushed in society. So when I saw that my belly wasn’t flat after having a baby and I was not on the beach in a bikini saying, ‘Yeah, I just had a baby!’ I literally thought something was wrong with me. I’m very serious.”

The 42-year-old explained that she sought out professional advice from her gynecologist following the initial discovery. “I went to my gynecologist, and I said, ” ‘Why isn’t my stomach going down? Like, what’s wrong with me?’ ” And then she actually told me, ” ‘Tia, it takes a minute for your uterus to shrink.’ “

Mowry also mentioned after visiting her gynecologist that she wanted to be an example to other women about the “authentic aftermath” following childbirth despite the media’s portrayal of quick post-baby bodies of celebrities.

“And I’m like, ” ‘What? Why is it that people aren’t sharing this? Why is it that people aren’t sharing the authentic aftermath of what happens when we give birth?’ ” Now, for some women that does happen, which is great and awesome — no knock to them.”

The mother of two added, “But I wanted be an example for the other women that you necessarily didn’t see being celebrated or glorified in the press or just social media. So I did it because I want to see some change, and the feedback has definitely been positive and inspiring.”

Tia Mowry’s weight-loss journey comparison photos from July 2018 (left), two months following the birth of her second child Cairo Hardrict to June 2021 (right). Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram

This interview came days after Mowry reluctantly shared her toned physique on her Instagram page with the caption, “Was hesitant about posting. But you know what, why not? Tia, you have come a long way:) 🦋 #workout #mom #momlife #love.”

Although Mowry didn’t disclose how much weight she lost, many fans flooded her comments section with compliments upon viewing her post.

“Hesitant why?… you look gorgeous as always 😍.”

“You should be proud ❤️❤️!”

“Girl you look good. Nothing to be hesitant about ❤️.”

“Hot mom alert!!”

“Work it out Mama Tia! You are always inspiring us! 💪🏾❤️.”

Last year, Mowry pointed to numerous factors for her 68-pound weight loss following Cairo’s birth. The list included eating and drinking things that help support her immune system such as fruits and vegetables and taking vitamin supplements. She also expressed in an Instagram post that doing things her way made the journey meaningful.

Mowry said, “I’ve lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter. I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn’t feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree. To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s. ❤️.”