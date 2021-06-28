Rihanna Covers Up Matching Shark Tattoo She Got with Ex Drake — See Before and After Pics

It looks like Rihanna is severing a tie to one ex in particular.

The “Love on the Brain” singer has officially decided to cover up her old matching shark tattoo that she got with her former rumored ex-boo Drake. Hers was placed on her left ankle, and his was positioned on his right arm.

(L-R): Rihanna and Drake (Photo: @badgalriri/Instagram) and (Photo: @champagnepapi/Instagram)

This was discovered after a Thursday, June 24, video of Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky was trending on Twitter because, in it, a bouncer at a New York bar would not let the couple in because they did not have ID. Since they were walking around like any other person in New York, many bystanders got a good glimpse and some photos of the lovebirds. Out of those photos, someone noticed the covered-up tattoo.

Rihanna’s new crown tattoo (Photo: @thehapablonde/Instagram)

Drake and Rihanna have had quite a confusing history. Having made several public appearances and having collaborated on a few songs together, rumors began to swirl that the two were romantically involved in 2009, but many still can’t put together whether they were ever actually an item. Rihanna denied several times that they were in a relationship. In the times that they did spend with each other, Drake seemingly felt multiple sparks.

He’s spoken highly of her in multiple interviews, since the early 2000s, and even in 2016 professed his love for her at the MTV VMAs. In part of his speech he said, “she’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old; she’s one of my best friends in the world.”

However, Rihanna has always acknowledged Drake as a friend. But in 2018, that changed when she was asked during a Vogue interview about him as well as that the VMA speech She said, “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast. We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

Rihanna’s old shark tattoo (Photo: @taylorhill/getty images)

Some time has passed, and it looks like the two have put the past behind them because it was reported in April that Drake invited Rihanna and her current boyfriend and rapper, A$AP Rocky, to a party he threw in California. Rocky is seemingly falling head over heels for his 33-year-old girlfriend. Last month in a GQ magazine interview, he shocked the world by calling Rihanna “The love of my life” and “my lady.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pic.twitter.com/hxD6IDPoKr — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) June 24, 2021

Rumors sparked of the relationship between the two late last year.

Previously, the “Work” singer also romantically has been tied to Chris Brown and Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman, Saudi Arabia of Abdul Latif Jameel, an international business in Saudi Arabia.