‘Looking All 19’: Tami Roman’s New Look Has Fans Gushing Over How Youthful She Looks

Tami Roman stunned fans with her ageless appearance on Thursday, June 17, after the “Get Into It with Tami Roman” talk show host uploaded a photo showcasing the progress of her natural curls.

Although Roman never mentioned the initial date she started the journey, she revealed in the caption that she is in the second year of her big chop journey and has been wearing protective styles such as hair extensions and wigs to refrain from consistently doing her hair. She said, while thanking her hairstylist, “2 yrs after the big chop & keeping it braided under my units. I went to @hollywood2houstonsalon to get this curly look. Thank you, Tina 💛.”

Tami Roman’s latest photo showcasing her natural curls had fans gushing over how youthful she looked. Photo:tamiroman/Instagram

The 51-year-old added in the hashtags that she is taking a break from her go-to hairstyles because she is letting her hair breathe while enjoying the heat in Houston. Roman also shared how she can’t wait for her curly mane to get longer and fuller. Upon viewing the post, many fans couldn’t help but notice how youthful she appeared. One fan even pointed out how they thought the photo of Roman was a throwback.

“I thought this was a throw back pic 😍.”

“I swear you are aging backwards. Looking good! I love it!”

“Looking all 19 and thangs… 😍”

“How TF don’t you age… 😊 What vampire clan are you part of…👑.”

An Instagram user mentioned how this hairdo was making them reminisce about the time Roman was introduced to the public in 1993 on “The Real World.”

“This is giving me 90’s Real World Tami 😍😍😍”

As others commented on Roman’s timeless appearance, several people brought up how the former reality star looked identical to her daughter Lyric Anderson. One wrote, “Lyric is your twin!!” Another said they mistook Roman for her daughter, “Thought you were your daughter!!! 😍 so gorgeous!”

Roman recently made headlines earlier this year after it was revealed that she was getting her own show on Fox Soul. She shared on April 15 on her Instagram that “Get Into It with Tami Roman” was set to premiere the following week. Roman said, “Whoa! I’m so excited to join @foxsoul with my new talk show #GetIntoIt premiering April 20th I’m nervous y’all See you Tuesday.”