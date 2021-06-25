Social Media Reminds Tiffany Haddish About Her ‘Ziplock Bag of Fried Chicken’ at the Met Gala After Actress Co-Signed Mo’Nique’s Thoughts on Wearing Bonnets In Public

Tiffany Haddish has entered the bonnet group chat.

Weeks after comedienne Mo’Nique was slammed for her five-minute clip to her “sweet babies,” imploring them to be mindful of how they presented themselves in public — which meant leaving the protective hair caps home — Haddish wants to add her two cents.

During a conversation with Hello Beautiful about confidence and fashion, the “Girls Trip” star touched on the much- talked about subject of whether it is acceptable to wear articles of clothing traditionally reserved for bedtime at the airport, grocery stores and other public establishments.

“Now, some people do be wearing things that I don’t think they should be wearing. Mo’Nique was talking about the bonnets in the airport and all that stuff, and I agree with her on that,” the Grammy Award winner told the publication, siding with “The Parkers” star.

“You spend all this money for an airplane ticket, you might as well get dressed up because you never know. I was always taught to make sure your drawers are clean, and you look decent, especially when you’re moving and traveling around because if something happens to you when they got to cut your clothes off, you want to be decent. It’s about respecting yourself.”

However, the “Night School” star did admit that there are certain times, especially if she has to make a quick run to the store, that she’ll have on her bonnet, but she says, “We got to have some dignity in ourselves.” She added, “When you dress a certain way, it tells people how you feel about yourself.”

Haddish’s remarks came off a bit like sanctimony to social media users who were quick to remind her that she once brought Southern cooking to the 2019 Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

“She brought fried chicken in a ziploc bag to the met gala…..,” wrote one critic. “I don’t wanna hear it chile.” “Just tacky,” chimed in another.

Another person wrote, “Exactly! Her whole career is embodying the typical loud wild black woman stereotype. I’m actually surprised at her take.”

“People like her don’t even understand what ‘SELF’ respect is, no one but a person’s SELF can dictate SELF-respect,” expressed a third. “She made her whole career on being loud, in-your-face, stereotypical and Black, pushing that image hard, like so many of these Black celebs.”

As previously reported, Mo’Nique doubled down on her comments and even addressed those who felt she had no place to speak, stating, “So I am unapologetic about what I said because I said it with nothing but love and I said it with no judgment. For the sisters that got it, I’m glad. For the ones that didn’t, I’ll wait.”