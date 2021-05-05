‘This Is Too Cute’: Bow Wow Singing His Hit Song ‘Like You’ With His Daughter Shai Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Rapper Bow Wow and his 10-year old daughter Shai had hearts melting after social media users caught a glimpse of the father-daughter duo sharing a priceless moment.

While celebrating his daughter’s birthday, the “Bounce With Me” rapper joined her in karaoke to perform his 2005 hit record “Like You” featuring his then girlfriend Ciara. Shai, who Bow refers to as one of his two leading ladies, obviously took over singer Ciara’s part while her father held down the verses with a little bit of lyric editing.

Bow Wow performs his hit record “Like You” with his daughter Shai. (Photo: @ms.teresacaldwell/Instagram)

A snippet of the performance was shared by Bow’s second leading lady, his mother Teresa, on her Instagram account. Standing before the birthday brunch attendees, Shai bops alongside her grandmother while singing, “I ain’t never had nobody show me all the things you gone show me ..”

Bow, who may have been slightly bashful about singing the song with his daughter, initially had his face covered with his hand before joining in. The rapper’s fans ate up the entire moment on social by leaving adoring comments.

“OMG….this is too cute. Go Shai…she knows her Dad’s songs.”

“Daddy daughter bonds are priceless! I love it 😍”

“I’m always here for him and her videos they be so adorable ❤️”

“Lol she’s such a daddy’s girl”

Bow Wow’s daughter Shai and son Stone (Photo: @shadmoss/Instagram)

Earlier in April, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” cast member revealed he’d been busy caring for both his children — Shai who lives with her mother Joie Chavis in L.A., and his son Stone Moss who lives with his mother Olivia Sky — on his own.

“ITS BEEN DADDY DAY CARE EVERY DAY OF THIS MONTH! I Aint never cooked, washed clothes, and played so much in my life 😂😂 but i love it! Big shout out to all the single parents out there … i now know what it feels like 😂 shout out to their moms they do such a wonderful job. Im blessed to have them in my life,” he wrote on an Instagram post shared April 18.

In the past Bow has openly spoken about the ease of co-parenting with his ex Chavis. “That’s my dawg for life, and she know I’ll do anything for her, that’s my homie,” he told “Hollywood Unlocked UNCENSORED” host Jason Lee.

Since then, the “Like Mike” star has openly been praised for taking his responsibility as a parent serious and allowing nothing to interfere with that.

“They can say you corny all they want…. just make sure they mention u take care of ya kids!”

“Need more fathers like you in the world 🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥 from a SINGLE momma”

“💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 thats what real father’s do!!”