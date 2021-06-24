‘Am I Wrong for Hoping My Soulmate Is a Black Man?’: Keri Hilson Causes an Open Discussion About Dating After She Shares the Type of Man She’s Looking for

Keri Hilson has a mostly clear idea of the type of man she wants to live out the rest of her life with, but since no one knows who their soulmate may be, the R&B songstress is asking her fans if she’s wrong for hoping he’s Black.

Earlier this week, the “Lost Control” singer took to her Twitter account, where she penned a series of tweets about finding love and dating outside of her race. “I want who God wants for me, but am I wrong for hoping my soulmate is a black man? He don’t even have to be American, I’ve dated 3 non-American black men. But I want to love a black man. Or a man of color…” she wrote. “And if he’s neither, he’d have to have a deep understanding & genuine support of my pro-blackness 🖤.” Seemingly unsure if anyone else shared her viewpoint, Hilson asked, “Anybody feel me?”

Keri Hilson performs during RNB Fridays Live 2019 at HBF Park on November 8, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Wire Image)

It wasn’t long before the floodgates opened for discussion. Perhaps much to her surprise, many online users agreed with Hilson’s views. “I can completely relate because I feel the exact same way,” wrote one woman. “Sometimes I wonder if I’m being narrowminded for just wanting a black man but that is what my preference truly is. Also a big part of me does not want to be considered just a fetish for non black men.”

A third commented, “No, sis you are not wrong! You were made for a black man and a black man was made for you; if you knew who you truly are this would not even be a discussion. #blacklove.”

However, there were those who could empathize with Hilson’s intentions but also felt that she might be missing out on potential relationships with this particular approach, including one person who wrote, “No I dnt think that your wrong because I feel the same way but o dnt wanna close myself off to the fact that maybe a man outside of my race probably will treat me like I deserve to be treated!!” They added, “In my mode of LOVE HAS NO SHADE and love suppose to come freely without pain first.”

“That’s fine. But if true love is what you want, why in the heavens will you limit yourself like that,” expressed another.

Other folks — seemingly provoked by blog writer Sandra Rose — brought up an incident from 2018 in which Hilson was dragged online after a man told her to “open up your DMs so I can shoot my shot 😂.” The singer replied, “This is for white boys rn. Come back later. ✊🏾”

However, the star cleared up her dating history, stating, “Dear Sandra Rose, I have never dated a white man, never even kissed one…nor have I dated Soulja Boy, Trey, or Lil Wayne. I’m actually surprised you’re still around from all these years of incorrect info. You are one funny lady.”