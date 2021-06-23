‘Mama’s Gotta Have a Life Too, Jody’: Keyshia Cole’s Racy Pool Photo with New Boyfriend Derails After Fans Compare Them to Juanita and Melvin from ‘Baby Boy’

Keyshia Cole doesn’t care what you say about the photos she posts of her and her new boyfriend. Zay — his Instagram username — doesn’t appear to care either after he recently uploaded a racy pool photo of the pair together.

On Wednesday, June 23, the R&B singer’s mystery man — whom fans still don’t know much about — shared a photo in which he was spotted standing in a pool while holding the singer up by her thighs, kissing her. Keyshia embraced the moment as she passionately caressed him while seemingly sticking her tongue out. He captioned the post, “Yeah she mine ….. I’m stamp’n her.”

Keyshia Cole’s racy pool photo with boyfriend has fans comparing them to “Baby Boy” characters. @zay_lbc/Instagram

Though it only garnered less than 2,000 likes, the photo was championed by fans in the comment section, including one user who wrote, “You better stamp her she’s a natural baddie 😍😍.” While another person wrote, “Love it yall bomb together 💣🔥🔥🔥.”

However, the photo soon made its way to other blogs sites where critics didn’t seem to care for the two. In the comment section of The Shade Room fans were quick to compare the romantic moment taking place to a scene out of the film “Baby Boy,” the 2001 classic by John Singleton starring Tyrese Gibson and Taraji P. Henson. One user wrote, “It’s giving Melvin and Jody mama vibes😂.” “Okay Jody step daddy out here getting SPICY 🌶with sis! 😂,” expressed another.

A third person commented, “It’s giving ‘Mama’s gotta have a life too, Jody & we live to see it 😍😍.” Elsewhere, others mistook Keyshia’s new man for several chocolate-toned celebrities, including Chad Johnson, aka Ochocinco, and Tyrese. “I just can’t believe she dating Terry crews at this point 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” said a fourth. “I’m over it!”

In April 2021, fans slammed the former reality star after she uploaded a video showing off the hickey her beau left on her. The star apparently wasn’t satisfied and told her man to make the mark “darker bae Issa vibe.” Keyshia and the man reportedly known as Zay started dating sometime around April 2021 when she began posting cryptic messages on social media suggesting that she had found her perfect match.

Her last relationship with Niko Khale, the father of her younger son, had been highly criticized for the 14-year age difference. The romance allegedly ended in July 2020, and rumors began to spark after fans noticed that the pair was no longer following each other on social media.