‘Wow How Time Flies’: Brandy’s Fans Are Shocked By How Much the Singer’s Daughter Has Grown After She Shares Beautiful Photos

Brandy‘s birthday post to her daughter Sy’rai Smith on Wednesday, June 16, had fans recounting the first time Smith was introduced to the public after the singer revealed that her baby girl is 19 years old.

Brandy initially announced she was expecting Smith in 2002 with music producer Robert “Big Bert” Smith and even starred in a reality series called “Brandy: Special Delivery,” which aired on MTV the same year. The four-episode special showcased the final months of the singer’s pregnancy and the birth of her daughter.

Brandy’s birthday post to her daughter Sy’rai Smith, who turned 19 on June 16, had fans shocked by how much Smith has grown. Photo:@brandy/Instagram

In the Instagram post commemorating the 19-year-old’s birthday, Brandy disclosed how honored she was to be Smith’s mother. She said, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul on earth. I love you more than I can express. I am grateful to be your Mommy and so blessed to watch you grow into a beautiful 19-year-old.”

The “Moesha” star added, “You have such a promising future ahead of you and I will be right by your side. I love you, sweet girl.♥️♥️ everyone, please wish @syraismith a Happy Birthday #happybirthdaysyrai.” Following the touching tribute, Smith simply commented, “love you most mommy ❤️.”

As fans viewed Brandy’s post, many couldn’t help but mention how much Smith has grown. A couple also brought up the docuseries that showed the teen coming into the world.

“Can’t believe we watched you give birth to her 19 years ago 😮… Happy Birthday Syrai 🎉🎉🥳🥳.”

“She’s so grown!! and beautiful! happy birthday!!.”

Brandy also shared this picture with her daughter Sy’rai Smith in her tribute post commemorating Smith’s 19th birthday. Photo:@brandy/Instagram

“Haaaaaaappyyyyyyy Birthday Rai!!!!!! @syraismith wow, how time flies!! What a beautiful 💡 you are to the 🌎 !!! Enjoy your day .”

“I remember watching your tv special when you went into labor with her..wow can’t believe that was 19 years ago. ❤️ Happy birthday, 🎊@syraismith.”

“Where has the time gone? Happy Birthday, @syraismith😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ 🎂 🎉🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿.”

The mother-daughter duo recently made headlines after Brandy uploaded a video of the pair jamming to their song “High Heels” from her “B7” album, while they wore matching shirts in their home. Brandy, who had initially shared the clip on Mother’s Day, captioned the recording, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful Mother’s and Mother figures all over the world!! We love you♥️ from me and my greatest gift @syraismith ♦️.”