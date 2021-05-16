‘Wait Which One Is Brandy?’: Fans Gush Over Brandy and Her Mini-Me Sy’Rai

Brandy and her daughter Sy’Rai had fans doing a double take in a video the singer shared of the two having an adorable mother-daughter moment.

Singer Brandy (left) and her daughter Sy’Rai (right). (Photo: @brandy/Instgram)

The Grammy Award-winning artist, 42, and her daughter, 18, radiated with happiness as they vibed to their song “High Heels” while donning matching shirts in their home. The “Full Moon” singer uploaded the video on Mother’s Day and wished “Mother’s and Mother figures all over the world” a happy holiday from herself and her “greatest gift.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful Mother’s and Mother figures all over the world!! We love you♥️ from me and my greatest gift @syraismith ♦️,” reads the caption.

The mom-daughter duet dropped July 2020, one of 15 tracks on her seventh studio album “B7,” and it is the first collaboration between on a track. Brandy couldn’t be more proud of the young woman and budding artist that Sy’rai has blossomed into.

“Oh my God. First of all, I’m just so proud to be her mom,” she told Billboard. “Just beautiful to see her grow into this beautiful musician, this young artist that’s coming into her own. I just want her to be herself. I want her to follow her creative gut, her creative flow, and just try everything that she possibly can with her voice. And listen to her heart about her music. That’s what I tell her all the time.”

Fans pointed out what they claimed to be the resemblance between the former “Moesha” star and her mini-me and complimented both ladies on their beauty in the comments.

“Wait which one is Brandy?!? 😭😭😭😍😍😍🤯”

“Yoooo y’all are sooo beautiful!!!! ✊🏽✊🏽‼️‼️”

“Awe😍😍😍😍😍😍 yall are sooo adorable!!! Yeah its the TWINNING fa me! That Melanin is strong!”

“You two are EVERYTHING!! 🥰🥰🥰”

Sy’Rai (left) and Brandy (right) spread some mother-daughter love. @brandy/Instgram

Sy’Rai, whose father is music producer Robert “Big Bert” Smith, is Brandi’s only child.